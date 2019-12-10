Lion-hearted Aker teeing off in Noosa to go pro

JASON Akermanis, the former champion AFL footballer who won three premierships with the Brisbane Lions in the early 2000s, will return to the Noosa this week, determined to begin a career as a professional golfer.

Now 42 and based at Albury, the Brownlow Medal winner and four-time All Australian footballer, will compete in Q School qualifying at Noosa Springs from next Wednesday to Friday.

It’s the second time Akermanis has attempted to qualify for the Australian Tour. He played in the corresponding Q School event at Noosa Springs last year without success.

But he declares he learnt his lesson last year and he’s now a much better player.

“I took up golf later than most,” said the AFL Hall of Famer. “I always planned to have my game peak in time for me to play on the Seniors Tour – you know, when I was 50 or 55.

“But I got better far more quickly than I planned, so why not have a crack at playing professional golf right now?

This year Akermanis, who plays off a handicap of one, is leaving nothing to chance. He flew to the Sunshine Coast last week for a practice round at Noosa Springs, and he hopes to get another couple of rounds in before play starts on Wednesday.

“I love the course, and I love playing in front of Queensland crowds,” he said. “I’m a Queenslander and these are the people I grew up with.”

“I’m playing five competition rounds a week and I shot about five under-par yesterday,” he said. “I’m ready.”

Akermanis must finish in the top handful of golfers after 54 holes at Noosa Springs to reach the final stage of qualifying at Moonah Links in mid-January. The leading players after that 90-hole event will earn playing privileges on next year’s tour.

He will be joined at Noosa Springs by three of the Sunshine Coast’s most promising young golfers – amateurs Luke Parker and Ryley Martin, of Maroochy River, and Lochie Coleborn, of Mt Coolum. They will compete against other hopefuls, and a handful of seasoned veterans hoping to extend their careers.

Play will take place each morning, from 7am, from Wednesday to Friday and spectators are welcome to attend.