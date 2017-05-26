Lion-hearted and caring to the end

THE Peregian Lions Club members may be nearing the end of their community service life, but they are saving some of their best work for last.

They Lions have pulled out all stops to help Sunshine Butterflies one last time with the gift of a purple trailer for their hobby farm, Our Backyard, and a donation of $5000 worth of building materials to kick-start the construction of the 25m Australian Defence Force shed.

When finished, the army shed will be the new home to all Sunshine Butterflies' creative, social and recreational activities for individuals living with a disability and community groups.

"It is very sad to see this incredible organisation come to an end,” Sunshine Butterflies founder Leanne Walsh said.

"Peregian Lions Club have made an outstanding impact on local organisations, Sunshine Butterflies being one of the many charities to receive their support and commitments over the years.” She said the trailer would be extremely useful for Our Backyard members taking part in the animal enrichment program to transfer hay and animal feed to feeding areas, while the woodwork program would be able to collect recycled materials with ease.

"Peregian Lions have assisted Sunshine Butterflies in so many ways, we wish their members and families all the very best for the future ahead and hope to see them elsewhere, continuing their great efforts in the community,” Ms Walsh said.