Lions 4-0 thumping a tune up for finals tilt

PERFECT KEEP: Noosa keeper Sam Nickolls once again proved his worth denying all comers. MICHAEL COOKMAN

ANOTHER dominant performance by the Noosa Lions Premier Men on Saturday saw third placed Woombye go down 4-0 in front of their home crowd.

More regularly a super sub this season, Matt Thompson started the match up front with fellow striker Matt Needham dropping in a little behind him to run rings around the Woombye back line.

It was an impressive display of precision passing that allowed Noosa to dominate the midfield and provide quality service to Thompson who scored the tow first half goals.

Woombye appeared to have no answer for the likes of Blake Houston whose skill coming out of the defensive third has underpinned forward momentum of the side all season.

Bringing home his 10th clean sheet for the season, keeper Sam Nickolls once again proved his worth.

Woombye came out with a new game plan in the second half with a high press tactic.

They managed to stem the flow of goals and even managed to pepper the goal once or twice without reward.

But the extra effort cost them in the last quarter of the match when Noosa brought on some fresh legs.

Regular Reserve Grade midfielder Dylan Mackenzie scored his maiden first grade goal, after only a few minutes on the field, and he was inches away from claiming a second moments later.

Right back Tim Hollingworth is known to punish the opposition defence when the game opens up, and he was in the right place to convert after a trademark run down the side line in extra time.

Earlier the Reserve Grade went on another goal scoring spree inflicting a 9-0 loss on the home side.

The win takes them to within two points of the top of the table with front-runner Beegees losing form at the wrong end of the season.

"Very pleased once again, not just with the results today but the level of performance we are currently seeing from both grades. It is a pleasure to watch on a weekly basis,” coach Kevin Aherne-Evans said.

"It is no coincidence that the first team are as consistent as they are, they need to be to keep out an outstanding flow of players in every position in our Reserves and even U17.

"It is a time for all the Noosa football family to come and continue to support what the teams are serving every week.

"I could not be prouder of the players and thankful for their level of effort every week.”

This Saturday will be your last chance to see one of Noosa's most successful teams at home, so come along from 4pm for the Reserve Grade, then Premier Men at 6pm and stick around to see zone president Chris Dunk award the Premier's Shield to the team after the main match.