Lions back at top of ladder

Harrison Hooper (centre) in his last game for the Lions before heading to US for College Football.

WITH only three rounds left, Noosa Lions are once again at the top of the Sunshine Coast Football ladder in both Premier Men and Premier Reserve grades, but they can’t take their foot off the pedal if they each want to secure their third premiership in a row. With only five and 2 points gap respectively to second place each game will be important in the next two weeks.

Last Sunday they played Coolum at Coolum and some entertaining football from both sides saw Noosa come out winners 2-1 in Reserve Grade.

In the Premier Men’s, Coolum was very competitive in the first quarter keeping the Noosa side scoreless.

But they were worn down by a highly energetic game by the Lions.

In his last game before heading to America for a college football scholarship, Harrison Hooper demonstrated all the skills and match awareness that has the coach and many others heaping high praise on the young talent.

His top shelf turn, followed by a 35 metre killer pass into the 18 yard box lead to the second goal and was probably the breaking point for the home side.

The Coolum goalkeeper had an exceptional game and while Noosa eventually went home 4-0 victors, it could easily have been double that.

With injuries to some of the senior players, several Under-16 and Under-18 players have had opportunities in the premier grades in recent weeks and the club may need to call on all this depth during the course of the final series.

Sixteen-year-old Sonny Law shone when he recently came off the bench to make his debut in top senior grade, providing a spark up front that was otherwise missing on the day.