Lions club on track to donate more than $100,000

Aquaduck Shirley Dodt, Jess, Captain and President Shirley Ellis and members of Mooloolaba Lions. Picture: Tim Fraser

Aquaduck Shirley Dodt, Jess, Captain and President Shirley Ellis and members of Mooloolaba Lions. Picture: Tim Fraser

The Mooloolaba Lions Club held its annual Lions Awareness Day at the Fisherman’s Road Market recently.

The aim of the day is to connect with the community, namely the market stall holders and customers that enjoy shopping at the market.

The day also raises awareness of the many programs that Lions support which are Youth of the Year, Leos, Medical Research, Hearing Dogs, Diabetes, Drug Awareness, Emergency and Disaster support.

President Shirley Ellis said the group are on track to give $116,000 back to the community this year.

As a special bonus for customers and stall holders the Mooloolaba Lions organised several lucky door prizes totalling $1000.

We gratefully acknowledge Maroochy River Mini Golf, Mary River Valley Rattler, Holey Moley, Wildlife HQ, Your Mates Brewery and Aquaduck the amphibious vehicle, who made a special appearance.

The people were gobsmacked by the size and the beauty of it.

A good time was had by all.