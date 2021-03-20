Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aquaduck Shirley Dodt, Jess, Captain and President Shirley Ellis and members of Mooloolaba Lions. Picture: Tim Fraser
Aquaduck Shirley Dodt, Jess, Captain and President Shirley Ellis and members of Mooloolaba Lions. Picture: Tim Fraser
Community

Lions club on track to donate more than $100,000

Tim Fraser
20th Mar 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Mooloolaba Lions Club held its annual Lions Awareness Day at the Fisherman’s Road Market recently.

The aim of the day is to connect with the community, namely the market stall holders and customers that enjoy shopping at the market.

The day also raises awareness of the many programs that Lions support which are Youth of the Year, Leos, Medical Research, Hearing Dogs, Diabetes, Drug Awareness, Emergency and Disaster support.

President Shirley Ellis said the group are on track to give $116,000 back to the community this year.

As a special bonus for customers and stall holders the Mooloolaba Lions organised several lucky door prizes totalling $1000.

We gratefully acknowledge Maroochy River Mini Golf, Mary River Valley Rattler, Holey Moley, Wildlife HQ, Your Mates Brewery and Aquaduck the amphibious vehicle, who made a special appearance.

The people were gobsmacked by the size and the beauty of it.

A good time was had by all.

lions club lions club australia mooloolaba sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Premium Content Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Property A Sunshine Coast tourist hotspot is considering hiring security firms to help manage problematic holiday homes.

        Coast cops caught on the wrong side of the law

        Premium Content Coast cops caught on the wrong side of the law

        Crime From a former officer who bashed a man to a fraudster who tried to claim more than...

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires

        SEASON PREVIEW: Coast football gears up for big year

        Premium Content SEASON PREVIEW: Coast football gears up for big year

        Soccer Here is a snapshot of what the premier men's season will entail