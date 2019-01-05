Lions deliver the goods

CHRISTMAS DONATION: Local children received gifts and families were given hampers in the western Queensland town of Jericho, thanks to the help of Tewantin Noosa Lions Club.

LAST year was busy for the Tewantin Noosa Lions Club, whose members turned their attention to help western Queensland farmers.

Just before Christmas a team of Lions journeyed to a town called Jericho to help the struggling families enjoy the festive season.

Third vice-president Bev Heaney said she was grateful for the six members who drove 900km to deliver Christmas packages.

"These six dedicated caring Lions drove all the way from Tewantin to Jericho to deliver Christmas presents to local farmers and their families in Jericho, west of Rockhampton,” she said.

The delivered goods were left over items from the Santa's Classy Helpers shopping day event for local struggling families at The J in December.

"Tewantin Noosa Lions Club was offered the residual goods to take out to our drought adopted town of Jericho. Thank you to Lorraine Kenway, you are a very special lady,” Ms Heaney said.

"Soon after they arrived, Lions started wrapping gifts for everyone. All food, toiletries and clothing were spread out on tables for people to take one of each item.”

Ms Heaney said some of the stories of hardship brought tears to the eyes of the Lions.

"You have to give it to them, they are battlers fighting on to beat the drought.”

Tewantin Noosa Lions members Alison, David, Lucille and Bill travelled to Jericho. Contributed

Fifty hampers were also made for residents on outlying properties, with the help of a local policeman.

A special surprise was given to children of the area, as Santa delivered gifts.

Each child's name was attached to three gifts to make their day more magical.

"All children were well behaved and very well mannered. They were a credit to their families,” Ms Heaney said.

"It filled the Lions' hearts with joy to see the happiest kids you could imagine.”

She said the spirit of the community was inspirational considering what some had been through.