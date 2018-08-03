Lions-hearted draw shows team's mettle heading toward finals

PLAYING against sixth placed Buderim the Noosa Lions FC Premier Men faced a side seemingly more intent on shaking the competition leaders up with their physical style of play.

It wasn't the tough tactics that gave the Lions their biggest challenge of the season, but three 50/50 calls that on other days could have gone the other way.

Despite opening the scoring Noosa found themselves 3-1 down with 20 minutes left.

The Lions' undefeated run appeared to be at an end, but both bench and captain urged patience. Was it courage, character or just a superior skill set and team work of the Noosa side that made the difference? Not only did they level the score by the 90-minute mark, but they went one ahead with just a minute left in regular time.

Unfortunately, due to the frequent injury stoppages, Noosa had to weather a further five minutes where a well-executed delivery from the left-hand side found an attacking Buderim player who levelled the game at 4-all.

So one of the longest winning streaks on record came to an end, but the side can take confidence that they know how to come back from a sizeable deficit.

Now sitting 30 spots higher on the TPO National Rankings than the regional Sunshine Coast Fire NPL side, the young side has plenty to look forward to in the weeks ahead.

Coach Kevin A'Herne was proud of the players' efforts.

"What a game. We came up against a very determined Buderim side who in all fairness to them were worth their draw.

"This group of players are so special to us, 3-1 down and they still had the composure and trust in each other to not panic and continue to build up the attacks.

"When you need the big players to stand up and deliver for you they as a team showed they can do it.”

The final home game of the season for our Premier Men's squad will also incorporate our sponsors night on Saturday, August 18 with kick-off from 4pm.