Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
23/02/2021 - DG Dave Watts with Public Relations Officer Tim Fraser and Ayllie White Head of Corporate Relations Picture: Kylie.Ezzy Sunshine Coast Airport
23/02/2021 - DG Dave Watts with Public Relations Officer Tim Fraser and Ayllie White Head of Corporate Relations Picture: Kylie.Ezzy Sunshine Coast Airport
Your Story

Lions land at airport

Tim Fraser
15th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Lion has landed at Sunshine Coast Airport.

The District Lions Club of 2014 has placed a fundraising Lion at the airport.

District governor Dave Watts and public relations officer Tim Fraser with the airport’s head of corporate relations Ayllie White welcomed the new Lion to the airport.

The club asks the community for support.

The Lion’s global causes are diabetes, childhood cancer, vision, hunger, environment disaster and emergency support, kindness and youth programs.

Donations would go towards childhood cancer and the many programs Lions support.

Lions is now 103 years old having started in Chicago by Melvin Jones.

In Australia in 2022 the club will celebrate 75 years having started in Lismore, NSW.

mooloolaba lions club

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry thanks school bus driver after fatal crash

        Premium Content Industry thanks school bus driver after fatal crash

        News The peak body representing bus operators has hailed a school bus driver whose quick-thinking kept children safe in a fatal crash north of the Sunshine Coast.

        Unit development deal comes with free electric scooters

        Premium Content Unit development deal comes with free electric scooters

        Property A house site on the doorstep of the Noosa’s hip retail strip is offering...

        Noosa’s homeless women in spotlight of special breakfast

        Premium Content Noosa’s homeless women in spotlight of special breakfast

        News While homeless men account for the largest homeless demographic, girls and younger...

        Selling million dollar properties runs in young Zeke’s family

        Premium Content Selling million dollar properties runs in young Zeke’s...

        Property Noosa real estate young gun has the breeding to realise his dream