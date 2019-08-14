Lions launch an Aussie-first

AUSSIE FIRST: Noosa Lions Football Club president Alinda Bryant, Luke Lewis, trophy designer Jeff Tickner and Lily and India Hay showing off their new eco-friendly trophies.

ONE Noosa sports club is leading the way in sustainability — ditching plastic trophies completely in an Australian first.

Noosa Lions Football Club will launch locally designed and produced eco-friendly trophies at their junior presentations next month.

Club manager Bec Whisker said Noosa Lions have a strong focus on environmental sustainability and it was exciting to launch this initiative.

“It’s pretty exciting to be the first club in Australia to do that,” Ms Whisker said.

“We are already, as a club, we try to be environmentally friendly.”

Ms Whisker said each year they hand out about 570 trophies and she hoped these products will contribute to a sustainable future.

AUSSIE FIRST: Trophy designer Jeff Tickner with Noosa Lions Football Club player Luke Lewis showing of their new eco-friendly trophies.

Club member and St Teresa’s Catholic College design teacher Jeff Ticker, and wife Sue, came up with the trophy concept.

“The trophies use all sustainably sourced timbers and as far as I can see, and I’ve been looking, I can see no one else making sustainable bespoke trophies in Australia,” Mr Tickner said.

“I’m excited by it.”

With years of design experience and through running the family business, Figured Out Families, Mr Tickner said this was a great opportunity to create a sustainable and unique product with potential to be implemented in other sporting clubs across Australia.

Ms Whisker said the trophies were the latest step in their efforts to reach Zero Emissions Noosa status.

“If we can be zero emissions in the next year that’s our goal,” she said.

“We want to lead the way for other clubs.”