Lions now king of Coast footy after an undefeated season

IT WAS a tale of two opposite football fortunes for Noosa teams locked in fiercely contested grand finals for football and Australian rules glory on Saturday.

Noosa Lions footballers capped off an epic year with a double win as the senior men and reserves on Saturday night at Maroochydore, while at Yeronga, the Noosa Tigers fell agonisingly one point off the pace against arch rival Maroochydore in the QFA Division 1 Hart Sport Cup.

The Lions were also forced to pull out all stops in their 4-1 win in extra time, a 120-minute effort which enthralled the crowd. Noosa captain Grant de Chastel was named man of the match in a side of champions.

In the reserves Noosa defeated Caloundra 3-0.

Match report Noosa Lions Senior Men:

FOOTBALL: Noosa coach Kevin Aherne-Evans has labelled the undefeated efforts of his side this year as a "hell of an achievement” and urged them to relish what he considered a rare moment in the club's history.

They claimed their first championship in 17 years after toppling a valiant Kawana side 4-1 during extra-time in the Sunshine Coast premier men's grand final on Saturday night.

Despite the final scoreline, the decider kept the crowd on edge for much of the 120 minutes, with both sides battling in a tight, end-to-end, game that was only decided in the dying stages.

It capped off a remarkable year for the Lions, with a draw in round 14 the only blemish to their dominance.

"For the boys to go unbeaten all season is a hell of an achievement and it may never happen again, so I hope everybody appreciates the quality of what they've seen out there this season from these boys and we'll look to repeat again,” Aherne-Evans said.

The Lions claimed the regular season premiership for the second year in a row this year but it was their first grand final victory since 2001.

The club's reserve men also prevailed on Saturday.

"You can see how much it means to everyone and we've been building for some time now and just couldn't be prouder,” Aherne-Evans said.

"With reggies and prems (winning) - very rarely you get years like this so it's important we enjoy it.”

Noosa's Chris Jancevski netted the first goal after only 15 minutes of play during the decider, and it looked to be the decisive one as the clock wound down but a 90th minute strike by Kawana's Dylan Fennell ensured the fight wouldn't end there.

Fennell scored the equaliser just minutes after his side were reduced to 10 men after Dylan Firth was sent off for getting his second yellow.

The tight battle continued in extra-time with a brilliant penalty save by the Force's goalkeeper Brendan Martin keeping scores locked at the break.

The Force faced a tough ask in the final 15 minutes of play though, as they entered the final stanza of extra-time two men down after Ryan Smith was sent off with a second yellow card.

Noosa capitalised on the opportunity with Matt Needham and Alex Barlow netting two goals to blow the score out.

Despite receiving another red card to be three men down, Kawana pushed until the end.