Lions recover to stay top

WELL PLAYED: Harrison Hooper (centre) has played his last game for the Lions before heading to the US for college football.

THE Noosa Lions entered their final game of the season as ladder leaders but were quickly on the back foot against the second-placed Kawana Force last Saturday night.

Noosa needed the win to stay on top but with 15 minutes to go were down 3-1. It appeared the Lions’ hopes of three straight premierships would be sadly thwarted.

But the never-say-die attitude demonstrated by the Lions throughout the season again came to the fore.

Noosa remained on the ­attack and goals to Scott Boldy and Matthew Thompson (his second) sealed their third successive premiership.

After the match, Noosa coach Kevin A’Herne-Evans lauded the skill and character of his charges.

“It was something that was quite outstanding,” A’Herne-Evans said of the come-from-behind victory.

“Having that ability to chase down opposition teams when they’ve got a lead on us is testament ultimately to the players’ character, ability and desire to go out and win games of football.

“And we’re fortunate that we’ve got attacking players who continue to produce the goods for us.”

Having played for most of his career in Wales, A’Herne-Evans is firmly of the view the premiership is the true benchmark each season.

It shows how consistent you’ve been throughout the year.

Underlining the Noosa Lions’ year, the club’s reserve grade and under-18 squads also secured premierships.

“It’s testament to the depth that we’ve got in the club and the juniors we’ve got coming through,” A’Herne-Evans said.

Fifteen teams from the Lions will contest the finals, which start tonight with the second division women and third division men at home.

The under-12 division one and under-16 division two boys also won their respective premierships.

Both under-14 girls sides have a chance at the championship, as do the under-12 girls, under-12 boys (2), the under-16 boys, under-15 boys and under-14 boys (two teams).