Lions savage a tired Maroochy and there's 'maul' to come

ON FIRE: Lions players like Tim Hollingworth were right on target against a shell-shocked Maroochydore.

ON FIRE: Lions players like Tim Hollingworth were right on target against a shell-shocked Maroochydore. Michael Cookman

FOR the second week in a row, the Noosa Lions Premier Men showed why they were 2017 premiers.

Exploiting potential fatigue in Maroochydore, after they played an FFA Cup game on Wednesday, the Lions played high intensity football from the first whistle.

Alex Barlow, Matt Needham and Andre Jancevski all created an opportunities early, only to find the outstanding Maroochydore keeper Tim Cornthwaite in great form.

At the 25 minute mark, Matt Needham found himself in a great position in the box to have an attempt at goal.

It was a sublime reverse chip past the goalkeeper that found the far corner, in what could be a contender for goal of the month.

Noosa continued to threaten before the interval, however, Maroochydore and Cornthwaite once again held out the relentless Lions.

Similar to the week before, the Lions went to the sheds with a one goal advantage.

Maroochydore began the second stanza brightly with some very good work in wide areas.

The Lions defended their goal with the passion, a characteristic that made them the best defensive side in the region in 2017.

However, somewhat against the run of play, a pass from Alex Barlow on the left-hand side found a fast approaching Needham in the box with pinpoint accuracy.

With his customary class, Needham dispatched to the ball to the back of the net.

Maroochydore soon found themselves down to ten men after Barlow fouled outside the area by the last defender after breaking free of the defensive line.

From there it was a question of how many as Noosa brought on Thompson to add extra fire power.

The third goal came from Hollingworth after outstanding build up play found the marauding winger driving into the box. Goal number four fell to Needham to complete his hat-trick.

Thompson soon found his way into the scoring circle when a crisp through ball was finished firmly into the near corner of the goal.

"Winning by a 5-0 margin at Maroochydore is something I have not seen in ten years on the Coast and the players and staff are obviously happy with the result,” coach Kevin A'Herne-Evans said.

"We exposed the fatigue in Maroochydore after their game on Wednesday very well and what we did in the first hour laid the platform for the final 30.”

Noosa Lions Reserve Grade football side overcame a lethargic start to come away with a well-deserved 3-1 win.

Debutant Owen Brader was impressive, scoring the first and setting up Noosa's second.

Coach Benny Amson also managed to get on the score sheet with two, and an assist for Brader's goal.

The Old Pride night this Saturday will see top of the table clashes in both Premier Men's divisions with Beegees one point ahead in both after playing one more fixture than the home side.

The club urges all old players to enjoy the night with the main game starting at 6pm.

Beegees will be a tough prospect according to Aherne-Evans.

"They have a number of very good players, having recruited massively in the off season,” he said.

"The expectation on them is huge - I cannot wait for gamed day, it will have everything you want in a game of football.”