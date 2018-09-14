Lions set for finals test as the teams ready to roar

STARS: The Under 15s Lions will play for final glory.

Contributed

WITH both Noosa Lions Premier Men's football teams earning a week's break, all eyes were on the teams playing elimination finals over the weekend.

Friday night three narrow losses to Noosa 3rds, 4ths and over 35s ushered in the end of their season.

On Saturday, however, wins to the Under 13/2 boys and U15 girls see them join the U13/1, U14/1 and U17/1 boys in this week's grand finals.

The club will be keen to convert the strong performances over the season into silverware tomorrow and are encouraging supporters to get down to Maroochydore to cheer the seven Noosa sides on.

In the main game, Noosa will come up against fast finishing Kawana.

The Force thumped Caloundra last week 3-0 to sound a real warning for Noosa.

The yellow peril from the south have some quality finishers in the side and their late season run of good form will mean that favourites Noosa will need to be at their best to take out the championship.

The club hopes the grand final results will help set up a memorable night for the senior club presentations on Saturday, September 22.

This night of celebration of the senior premiership is at the Girraween Sports Complex.

Please email Bec at secretary@noosalionsfc.com with name and numbers.

Tickets are $20 pre-paid.

Looking forward to a great night... go the Lions and bring it on home.

Brian Stockwell