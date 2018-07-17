Lisa Wilkinson’s surprise return to Nine

FORMER Nine star Lisa Wilkinson made a surprise return to the network tonight, cheering on her son Louis as he competed on the latest episode Australian Ninja Warrior.

Wilkinson departed Nine for rival network Ten in October last year - but just seven weeks later, when last night's episode was filmed in December 2017, she was back on her former employer's turf to support her son.

Louis FitzSimons: The bandanas run in the family.

Interestingly, while Louis' two siblings, Billi and Jake, and father, Peter FitzSimons, ran alongside the course during his run, Lisa stayed in the bleachers with the rest of the audience.

The Project co-host could be seen grinning from ear to ear and recording her son's efforts with her phone.

Dad Peter and Louis’ two siblings Jake and Billi are the cheer squad …

Describing himself as "a strange guy who loves a good hug," Louis said he'd "always enjoyed the weird, the wonderful and the impossible".

And the Ninja Warrior course proved impossible for him - he fell into the drink at the 30-second mark, wiping out on the third obstacle. However, he still made it to the semi-finals, finishing 15th on the night.

Louis FitzSimons gets stuck into the Ninja Warrior course.

Lisa first sparked rumours her son would appear as a Ninja Warrior contestant after a photo posted to Instagram on the night the episode was filmed last December.

"Family excursion … but someone is missing for a very special reason. Would love to tell you more but I'm sworn to secrecy. Great thing is, these days I can stay up late on a school night!!! #WheresLouis?" she wrote.

Ninja Warrior continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.