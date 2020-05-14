Menu
Cystic fibrosis sufferer Scarlett Fox has been isolating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has been using her time inside to help others.
Health

Little red fox raising funds for cystic fibrosis support

by TIM MARTAIN
14th May 2020 6:56 PM
A YOUNG Hobart girl is spending her time in social isolation making bead necklaces to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Tasmania.

Scarlett Fox, 6, of Bellerive, was diagnosed with the chronic lung condition as a newborn, and has been isolated at home for six weeks, as she is at increased risk from COVID-19.

While talking to her mum, Sam Jesney, about the difficulties many people are facing while in isolation, Scarlett came up with the idea of making the necklaces to sell to her friends.

Scarlett Fox, 6, has been making bead necklaces to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Tasmania. Picture: RICHARD JUPE
Cystic Fibrosis Tasmania is unable to do its usual fundraising work at the moment because of social distancing regulations, so Scarlett wanted to help them out.

"I'm on the board for Cystic Fibrosis Tasmania, and I think she listened in on a Zoom call and overheard me talking to my husband about the fundraising difficulties," Ms Jesney said.

"On Scarlett's birthday, we got her a box starter kit to make silicone beads at home because she loves doing that and, out of blue, she said, 'Mum, I could make necklaces and sell to my friends to raise money'."

The idea escalated, and with the help of family friend and graphic/web designer Cathy Edwards, and photos by Gerard Wood, Scarlett now has her own website - littleredfox.com.au - to sell her fundraising necklaces.

May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness month, and Scarlett is making limited edition 65 Roses necklaces for the occasion, selling for $25, with all profits going to CFT.

