Little star set to shine bright

RIDING HIGH: Five-year-old Abby Smith is excited for the show.

RIDING HIGH: Five-year-old Abby Smith is excited for the show. Contributed

THE next generation of locals are already saddling up to continue the success of Noosa Country Show into the future.

Children of all ages will compete and participate in various events over the weekend, from arts and craft, to fruit and vegie monster making and of course showing off their best-dressed chicken.

For five-year-old Abby Smith, a pony-riding pocket-rocket, she will be busy competing in a variety of horse riding sections.

Mum Kelly Natalier said Abby loves riding.

"This is Abby's fourth year riding at Noosa Show,” she said.

"Abby will be there with her pony Fairy.”

Across both days Abby and Fairy will compete in her breed classes, her rider class and the lead rein pony class.

The little competitor has grown up with a passion of horses.

"I rode as a young girl,” Kelly said.

"So I guess she gets a bit of that love from me.

"She has also grown up watching her friends riding.”

Despite her age, Abby is already showing great potential at competitions.

"She does show riding and hacking and we travel all over Queensland for competitions,” Kelly said.

"In March she was the runner-up at the Grand Nationals, which is an Australia-wide competition.”

"Her biggest thing she wants to do now is to win the big garland.”

The Prep student is a member of Pomona Pony Club and is coached by Noosa Show Society president Cameron Magick.

"Abby is keen and eager as long as it is about horses,” he said.

"She is a shining star, she has impressed me with her skills, she is so diverse in her reins and she has great determination.

"She puts her hand up to do any equestrian event.”

Kelly said as much as Abby enjoys riding, she also loves the social aspect of the sport.

"She has so many friends that she sees at the horse shows.”

Abby's family all enjoy the show and when she is not competing, they go and see all that is on offer.

"We go in for her competitions and come back in the afternoons,” she said.

"It's local, it's close and we love it.

"There is a bit here for everyone.”

Meanwhile, in 2018 a new award has been added to recognise the work of a show volunteer.

The Les Andreassen Memorial Award is in memory of a man who dedicated more than 50 years to the Noosa Show Society.

Volunteer and show media manager Mia Hacker said Les epitomised community spirit and that is what the show is all about.

"For an event to last 109 years it really does rely on the power of volunteer commitment and connections within the community,” she said.

"It's all about the people of the show.”