Little things become big things

One Sunshine Beach State Prep class is determined to minimise the use of plastics.

SUNSHINE Beach State School is known across the world for its stunning location.

As an accredited international school, children come from across the globe to receive an educational experience in a unique environment.

But no one takes it for granted. With a whole-school approach and a strong environmental student leadership, children from Prep to Year 6 are continually encouraged to follow the school rule "care for our school”.

One Prep class was disen- chanted when their new headphones arrived in plastic ziplock bags.

Their shock grew when they realised throughout the school, all headphones were stored in these bags.

As the class PKM saw it, this was not good enough, with Arlo very concerned, observing, "plastic is not good for turtles”!

So collaboratively with teachers, parents, grandparents, even great grandparents, the students brainstormed various possibilities.

They decided fabric was the best option - but 800 fabric drawstring bags didn't seem feasible until a group of parents and grandparents put their hands up and decided to start sewing!

Fabric was donated in many forms and this dedicated group started their task rolling out a completely sustainable fabric bag in which headphones for computer use can be stored. These bags go from class to class and remain school property, to be used for years.

PKM's teacher Kellie Moody was astonished with the enthusiasm shown by families and her class.

"Parents and grand- parents of children in our class have worked together in cutting the items into usable pieces to make fabric drawstring bags for the children's school headphones,” she said.

"This idea will eliminate up to another 800 zip lock bags from our school each year.”

As six-year-old Keahla says: "We don't need to use plastic bags ever again anywhere”.