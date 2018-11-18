Warne calls for another sacking after latest collapse

Shane Warne says questions should be asked of Graeme Hick.

SHANE Warne has turned up the pressure on batting coach Graeme Hick after Australia went down by 21 runs in Saturday's 10-over-a-side match against South Africa.

Warne questioned the decision making of Australia's batsmen after Ben McDermott fell attempting a scoop shot on 4 as Australia slid to 7-87 in response to South Africa's total of 6-108 in the rain shortened match.

"Consistently in all these games (batsmen) make the wrong choice with shot selection," Warne said.

"Have (we) got to look at Graeme Hick and say what are you telling these guys? I know responsibility has got to come down to the players but it's happened too often, is there a specific thing they are trying to do because whatever it is it's wrong.

"Maybe it's time for a change there and we get a new batting coach because the batters aren't performing… We're talking Cricket Australia, we're seeing directors and board members go, we're seeing coaches and everyone else go, maybe it's time for a batting coach."

"Their batting is in disarray in all forms of the game," he added.

Glenn Maxwell was the only Australia batsman to pass 15.

Glenn Maxwell was Australia's best performer in both innings in the rain-shortened affair, scoring 38 off 23 balls, taking a brilliant catch on the ropes and having Quinton de Kock stumped.

The spinner had de Kock (22) stumped in the sixth over on the way to figures of 1-14 in his allotment of two overs, and caught du Plessis (27) spectacularly in the next over to limit the damage after South Africa raced out of the blocks

The Proteas skipper's pull shot looked destined to sail over the ropes at deep midwicket, only for Maxwell to run backwards before leaping to take the catch over his head and behind him. With his momentum taking him over the ropes, the Australian flung the ball in the air before touching down outside the field of play, and then ran back in to complete the catch.

Despite Maxwell's efforts, South Africa still passed 100 and Australia got off to a rocky start in reply, with Aaron Finch (7), D'Arcy Short (0), Chris Lynn (14) and Marcus Stoinis (5) all out in the first four overs.

It was a collapse the hosts never recovered from, with Maxwell the only Australian to pass 15. He fell on the final ball of the innings to Lungi Ngidi.

Australia next faces India at the Gabba in the first of three Twenty20s on Wednesday.