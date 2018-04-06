LIVE BLOG: Prince Charles arrives in Bundaberg

11.43AM: The sun has started to come out as the clouds shy away as eager locals wait for a glimpse of Prince Charles.
11.35AM: The Norville School Choir has just performed Waltzing Matilda.
11.30AM: Prince Charles has just arrived at Bundaberg Airport on his Royal Australian Airforce jet and has hopped into a waiting vehicle, waving to crowds as he goes on his way.
The Premier is hosting the distillery barbecue and Member for Bundaberg David Batt is at the distillery.
She is dressed in a royal purple outfit.
A man waiting to see the Prince told the NewsMail that there were now around 400 to 500 people waiting.
Prince Charles is expected to give a speech at the event.
11.20AM: Four sisters are waiting to see the Prince, and it's not the first time they have seen him.
The four ladies one spent months with the royal when he stayed at their farm in Victoria in his youth.
11.10AM: Excitement is building that Prince Charles may soon appear at the distillery.
One little girl, dressed in a pink princess dress, told the NewsMail's Hayley Nissen she was waiting for the Prince as she showed off her best wave.
"I don't know," was her sweet response when asked what she would do when she saw Prince Charles.
"I've never seen a prince, or a police," she said.
10.50AM: The mother and friends of Bundaberg discus athlete Taryn Gollshewsky are among the crowd braving the rain.
Taryn's mum Tracey said Taryn would be competing at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.
"It's very exciting," she said.
"She's happy, that's the main thing. She had a good training session yesterday morning." Prince Charles was on the Gold Coast yesterday for the Commonwealth Games that he opened the night before.
10.47AM: Crowds are growing and it's getting jam-packed at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.
Fraser Coast acoustic performers Jabaroo are now on stage.
10.25AM: Patty Dexter doesn't mind waiting to meet the prince.
The Bundaberg lady spoke to the NewsMail's reporters on scene at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and shared her tale of why she's waiting in the rain to meet Prince Charles.
"I sent Charles a card for his 60th birthday and I'll also send him one for his 70th birthday and on Camilla's birthday I sent her one and she sent me a lovely hand-written note and a letter back and a photo," she said.
Ms Dexter admits to being a real royal lover.
"Princess Beatrice, I just received a lovely hand-written letter from her, I sent her a congratulations for her engagement," she said.
She's also written to Prince Harry.
A Bundaberg man waiting in the crowd told the NewsMail that more than 200 people were now waiting for a glimpse of the prince.
Stalls at the event are showing off the region including turtle conservation, as well as our produce, he said.
Gladstone woman Ellie Kyte made the trip from Gladstone to be at the event.
10.15AM: NewsMail deputy editor Hayley Nissen says hundreds are braving the rain to get a glimpse of the prince as they wait for him to arrive.
Some are trying to shelter from the rain, while others are embracing the drizzle.
Those who are waiting are having their day brightened up by a performance by Hayley Wheeler and Ariana Brogden - two local girls who recently released an anti-bullying country rap fusion song online titled Those Words Can Hurt.
9.47PM: The atmosphere is already building at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery as locals await Prince Charles's arrival.
Crowds also gathered this morning at the Bundaberg Airport from around 9am as locals await the arrival of His Royal Highness.
SES is directing traffic and police motorbikes can be seen patrolling the area as locals flood in from different directions.
One Bundaberg man awaiting the prince's visit said he was hoping to meet Prince Charles soon.
"It's so exciting waiting for royalty in Bundaberg," he said.
"They said the prince is expected around 11.45am."
The grey skies make for a very English day for the prince's visit.
