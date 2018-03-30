LIVE COVERAGE: 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2018

Wistari tacks cross the choppy harbour on October 2. Photo Contributed by Marina Hobbs

Watch the live-feed from Black Jack here:

UPDATE 1.40PM: Nothing's more certain than a rollicking Black Jack win as the boat is cruising at 18 knots ahead of Ichi Ban at 14.1 and Envy Scooters at 14.2. Easily the top three as they make most of a fresh south-easterly.

Best of Gladstone's fleet is Restless at 8.4, Tuan side-by-side with Corrobboree at 8.7 and 8.4 respectively.

Half centurian Wistari further back doing 8 knots.

UPDATE 12.40PM: Black Jack extends its lead as the boat curls north-bound on the eastern side of Bribie Island National Park at 13.5 knots and 280NM from Gladstone. In pursuit is Ichi Ban at 13.1 knots which has increased its lead on Envy Scooters also at 13.1 knots.

Of the Gladstone boats is Restless at 6.3 knots, Tuan and Wistari further back.

UPDATE 12PM: Black Jack, Ichi Ban and Envy Scooters continue to set the pace as the leading boats approach the southern edge of Moreton Bay.

Gladstone's Tuan, WistariRestless and No Problem back in the back. The gap between Ichi Ban and Envy Scooters is closing.

Black Jack at 13 knots. Ichi Ban at 9.4 knots and Envy Scooters at 9 knots.

UPDATE 11.32AM: Black Jack holding sway comfortably heading in north-easterly direction at 13.1 knots with Ichi Ban and Envy Scooters at 13.2 knots and 12.3 knots respectively.

Restless best of Gladstone boats at 7.1 knots, Tuan (7.2), Wistari and No Problem further behind.

UPDATE 11.13AM: Black Jack is motoring along at just under 15 knots and is skippered by Mark Bradford and owned by Peter Harburg.

Second is Envy Scooters and Team Hollywood. Gladstone boats Tuan, Restless, 50-year racer Wistari and No Problem way back in the field.

EARLIER:

The 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has begun in 12-15 knots south-easterly winds.

Black Jack extended its lead from the rest of the fleet.

Gladstone yachts Restless skippered by John Ibell, Ray Hobbs' No Problem, Tuan captained by Brad Barker, Scott Patrick's Wistari in her 50th race.