LIVE: Pauline Hanson goes missing

By Shannon Molloy

Polls have just closed in South Australia and the Northern Territory. That leaves just Western Australia, where voters have until 6pm local time.

The One Nation leader hasn't been spotted today, defying tradition for political hopefuls to show up at polling booths to press the flesh a final time.

Senator Hanson posted a Facebook message early this morning thanking her volunteers and encouraging voters to back One Nation.

But the firebrand right-wing figure made no public appearances.

It comes as support for One Nation has plunged, according to polling - almost halving over the course of the election campaign amid ongoing scandals and candidate controversies.

Strict rules at Tony Abbott's event

By Shannon Molloy

Tony Abbott is holding a very private event in his Sydney electorate of Warringah tonight.

Media aren't allowed inside, but approved journalists and one camera operator will be permitted to film his speech later on, before being booted again.

My view of Tony Abbott’s very private event tonight, only approved media (journalists & only 1 camera operator) will be allowed in for his speech but kicked out again. Bizzare. Pretty hard to read the mood if you’re not allowed in! #10yourvote @10NewsFirst @10Daily pic.twitter.com/VaOz1uCgGE — Catalina Florez (@florezcata) May 18, 2019

The former Prime Minister is facing a fierce challenge from independent Zali Steggall, in what has been one of the closest watched races in the campaign.

Bishop Could have helped Libs

By Justin Lees

Former foreign minister and deputy leader of the party Julie Bishop would have given the Libs a better chance of victory than Scott Morrison, according to Nine's exit poll.

The high-profile ex-politician, who stepped down last year, was named ahead of Mr Morrison, then ex-PM Malcolm Turnbull and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton in that order.

Ms Bishop - a guest commentator on Nine's election coverage - kept a poker face as the cameras panned in on her while the result was read, sparking some banter on social media.

"We'll never know," she quipped.

Internal polling suggests 'comfortable' Labor victory

By Sam Clench

ABC political commentator Barrie Cassidy says internal polling from both camps points to Labor "pretty comfortably" reaching the magic number of 76 - the seats it needs to win to form government.

In fact, his forecast is for Labor to pick up more than 80 seats, with about a dozen Liberal electorates likely to be in play.

Cassidy says the mood in the Labor campaign is optimistic, while the Liberal Party is hopeful but perhaps preparing for the worst.

Here we go: First polls have closed

By Sam Clench

Polls have closed across the east coast, which means votes are now being counted.

We already mentioned the Galaxy exit poll showing a national swing of 2.4 per cent towards Labor - easily enough to win.

Now Channel 10's exit poll analysis is also showing promising signs for Bill Shorten. It predicts a 52-48 vote in Labor's favour, which would potentially result in a four-seat majority.

Stay tuned for the official numbers.

'Come on': Bishop's sassy comeback

By Sam Clench

"Julie Bishop, do you think maybe that your party would have been a better chance with you as leader, to have won the election?" she was asked.

"Well we will never know, as I'm not in this campaign," she replied.

"While that is a very interesting figure, the leadership of the Liberal Party was determined last August. I put my hand forward, but the party chose Scott Morrison. We cannot criticise the work Scott Morrison has done in this campaign. He has been unrelenting and very energetic."

Ms Bishop said she had contributed to the campaign by doing fundraising behind the scenes and some robo-calls.

Introducing the ‘Bish Boot’. Tonight, we’re using Julie Bishop’s iconic red heel to boot politicians out of office as they lose their seats. #9News pic.twitter.com/x8lbgiUlex — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 18, 2019

"I know they annoy people, but they are necessary," she said.

"I did the fundraising for my campaign in Curtin. But the question of the leadership of the Liberal Party was determined last August."

"Determined again and again!" interjected Labor's Tanya Plibersek.

"Come on, I don't want to have to go back to the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd years," Ms Bishop shot back.

Channel 9 has replaced the graphic it used to "boot" losing candidates out with a red stiletto in honour of Ms Bishop's appearance on its election night panel.

"I remember that pair of shoes very well. It is my functional work boot. A little more stylish than some work boots, but nevertheless, the ruby red slipper. Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore. I think that is going to be put to good use," Ms Bishop said.

Those famous red heels are now in Canberra's Museum of Democracy, incidentally.

That probably doesn't make the election night gimmick any less cringeworthy.

First exit poll predicts Labor win

By Sam Clench

We have our first exit poll of the evening and it's good news for Labor.

The Nine-Galaxy poll shows a 2.5 per cent swing towards Labor in NSW, 3.2 per cent in Victoria, 1.1 per cent in Queensland, and 2.5 per cent across Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

Nine's political editor Chris Uhlmann said that would put 13 Coalition seats within reach for Labor.

"I think it is very early days. Of course it is a troubling exit poll, but the pre-polling then becomes exceedingly important," said former Liberal deputy leader Julie Bishop, ever the optimist.

Which seats the leaders visited

By Sam Clench

After a long day of campaigning, Bill Shorten is about to return to his hotel to spend time with his family before the results begin rolling in.

Today he visited the Liberal-held electorates of Higgins, where Liberal PM Kelly O'Dwyer is retiring; Liberal MP Michael Sukkar's seat of Deakin; and Chisholm, held by the now-independent Julia Banks who has decided to contest a different seat.

The only marginal Labor seat he dropped into was the newly named Macnamara, which Josh Burns is seeking to retain after Michael Danby's retirement. The seat was previously called Melbourne Ports and is on a 1.2 per cent margin.

Earlier this morning, Mr Shorten cast his vote in his own seat of Maribyrnong, and statistics released by the Labor camp show his home state of Victoria has been a popular stop for Mr Shorten.

During the campaign Mr Shorten has spent the most time in Victoria, doing 21 events during nine visits across 13 days.

He has visited 10 seats including Chisholm, Corangamite, Deakin, Gellibrand, Hotham, Kooyong and La Trobe.

Queensland was the next most popular destination, with Mr Shorten visiting the seats of Dawson, Fisher, Flynn, Griffith, Herbert, Leichhardt, Petrie and Ryan.

In NSW, Mr Shorten has done 18 events across nine days but has concentrated his visits to seven electorates including Bennelong, Gilmore, Greenway, Lindsay, Reid and Robertson.

He has visited the electorate of Swan in Western Australia, three times and Stirling twice. He has also stopped at Cowan, Fremantle, Hasluck and Pearce.

In Tasmania, he has visited Lyons twice and Braddon twice, along with Bass and Clark.

Palmer 'volunteers' left speechless

By Sam Clench

Most of the people handing you how-to-vote cards today are extremely passionate about the cause. Others are just in it for some quick and easy cash.

As our friends at The Cairns Post report, Clive Palmer appears to have hired young models to man polling stations for the United Australia Party today.

There's a wonderfully awkward video with three of those workers, who were stumped when asked about the UAP's policies.

"What about Clive Palmer's policies do you like the best?" reporter Chris Calcino asked.

There was a long pause as the trio looked down at their how-to-vote cards, seemingly searching for a good answer.

"Tax cuts," they eventually decided.

They denied the claim that Mr Palmer was paying them.

"No. Just volunteering," one said.

"Because you love Clive?" Calcino asked.

"Just something different," she replied.

United Australia Party 'volunteers' in Cairns can't name any of Clive Palmer's policies but swear he is not paying them amid reports he has sourced booth workers from a local modeling agency #auspol #ausvotes @TheCairnsPost pic.twitter.com/2GWZQTaVog — Chris Calcino (@chriscalcino) May 18, 2019

Mixed signs in Warringah

By Sam Clench

With polling booths due to close soon, we're hearing some reports back about the day's campaigning.

In Warringah, where independent Zali Steggall is attempting to oust former prime minister Tony Abbott, there have been some mixed responses.

Zali Steggall's team told news.com.au there's been a "very good feeling" in Manly.

But a spokesman said the Allambie area had been tougher for them.

Seaforth was "strong" and sentiment in Mosman and Neutral Bay had been "positive".

Mr Abbott has a 11.6 per cent margin in the electorate so technically it would take a massive swing for Ms Steggall to seize the seat in Sydney's northern beaches.

But that existing margin was racked up against the Greens in 2016. Ms Steggall is likely a more palatable option for Warringah voters.

GetUp!'s last push to 'ditch Dutton'

By Sam Clench

The left-wing activist group GetUp! hired a plane to fly above the seat of Dickson today, trailing the words "Ditch Dutton" behind it.

"Under the LNP health costs are sky high so it seemed appropriate," the group said.

You have to wonder how many voters were swayed by it.

Say you were planning to vote for Peter Dutton. But then a plane flew overhead telling you to ditch him. Would that be enough to change your mind? Yeah, probably not.

I'm also wondering whether GetUp! stopped to consider the number of wasteful carbon emissions their plane was so ironically spewing into the air.

Peter Dutton and his mate Clive Palmer teamed up to buy all the advertising space on the ground in Dickson so we took to the skies. Under the LNP health costs are going to go sky high so it seemed appropriate pic.twitter.com/IjQxE4BwZc — GetUp! (@GetUp) May 18, 2019

'Sausage boy' gets hero's welcome

By Sam Clench

He's the hero Australia deserves, and the one we need.

A student from Eastwood, Cameron Last, has spent his day travelling to a bunch of different polling places and stuffing his face with as many sausage sizzles as possible. He's already exceeded 10.

Wherever he goes, he gets a well deserved hero's welcome, as this video shows.

Note the woman yelling: "Yaaaay, sausage boy! Sausage boooooooy!"

Abbott bailed up by kids

By Shannon Molloy

Who says children aren't politically engaged?

“You said you wanted to do the right thing by everyone” Tony Abbott grilled by kids outside Manly Village Public School ⁦@ManlyDaily⁩ #WarringahVotes pic.twitter.com/mroyKraAxn — Ben James (@BenJames22) May 18, 2019

Alan Jones to retire?

By Shannon Molloy

Another claim spreading like wildfire on social media is that conservative radio broadcast Alan Jones has vowed to quit if Labor win the election.

The Sydney shock jock apparently made the pledge on air this week, saying Bill Shorten as Prime Minister would inspire him to retire and step back from all public appearances.

It's been repeated countless times on Twitter and Facebook, but Jones said nothing of the sort.

Final YouGov election poll

By Sam Clench

Morrison meets old friend

By Sam Clench

Scott Morrison was very much in friendly territory when he cast his vote in Cook this afternoon.

The Prime Minister turned up at Lilli Pilli Public School, where his two daughters started their education, just after 2pm.

Lily and Abbey were waiting for him, and immediately wrapped their dad in a hug the moment he got out of his car.

An even more heartwarming moment came as Mr Morrison entered the school. At the front gate, he encountered Val Coy, who used to live on the same street as the Morrisons and had been volunteering for him throughout the day.

"My number one fan!" Mr Morrison said when he spotted Ms Coy, greeting her as an old friend.

"You could be my son," she responded.

Scott Morrison meets an old friend

The pair shared a quick chat before the Prime Minister pointed to a flyer bearing his own face and said: "Well I'd better go vote for this guy. He's pretty good."

Ms Coy told news.com.au she once lived six doors down from the Morrisons.

"What I loved about him too, and Jenny, they didn't have the biggest house. Never. Just a little property they had, lovely neat and tidy. But they didn't make a fortune out of being in the ministry," she said.

One of the best ways to judge a politician is to see how they act when there are no cameras around. By that measure, Mr Morrison's relationship with Ms Coy is an obvious credit to him.

When Ms Coy turned 80, she held a birthday party, and invited Mr Morrison. He was already busy with a career in politics by then, but showed up anyway, with no fanfare at all.

She has not forgotten it.

Scott and Jenny vote at home

By Shannon Molloy

Scott Morrison and wife Jenny have cast their votes in his south Sydney seat of Cook, after flying in from a final push in Tasmania.

The Prime Minister did his democratic duty at Lilli Pilli Public School in the Sutherland Shire, mobbed by supporters as he arrived.

One of them was an elderly woman named Val, who used to live next door to the Morrisons.

"It's been wonderful to see so many friends and people we've known for so long," Mr Morrison told the media.

Scott and Jenny cast votes in their seat of Cook

"This community means the world to me. Wherever you live in this country, home is always the place that's most dear to you."

He thanked Coalition volunteers manning polling booths across the country for their hard work.

"I think you can guess how I voted. I've heard this local member is pretty good."

Fake how-to-vote cards handed out

By Natalie Wolfe

Fake how-to-vote cards have been given out to voters in Dickson, the Brisbane electorate Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has held for 18 years.

The cards advise people voting for the minor parties, including One Nation, the Greens and the Animal Justice Party to put Mr Dutton ahead of Ali France, Dickson's Labor candidate.

Labor has provided pictures of the fake flyers to news.com.au.

Labor provided pictures of the fake flyers given out to voters in Dickson.

This is a breach of the Commonwealth Electoral Act as it is misleading or deceptive.

Mr Dutton is in the fight of his political life thanks to Ms France.

The Greens' how-to-vote cards preference Ms France, not Mr Dutton.

The fake cards, with the heading "Vote For Queensland", are authorised by a local Brisbane man who just happens to have a Peter Dutton sign sitting in his front yard.

What’s the story with these how to vote cards being handed out all over Dickson how to vote “independent” but preference for @PeterDutton_MP number 2 ? Get Up has complained to @AusElectoralCom as they are authorised by a bloke worth a ...Dutton signage in his front yard pic.twitter.com/8a6UslA2wU — 𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕞𝕒𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟 (@samanthamaiden) May 18, 2019

Mr Dutton spoke to reporters this afternoon and told them he was confident he would win Dickson again.

"I'm confident we can win this election. I think that Scott Morrison has run an exceptional campaign. It's a great credit to him, to the cabinet, to our whole team. The discipline that's been there in the face of a lot of mud thrown by GetUp, Labor, the Greens, etc," he said.

"We stared all of that down and the government has been able to provide now a platform to say to the Australian public, we aren't going to tax you into bankruptcy, we aren't going to tax your retirement saving, we aren't going to make it harder for your kids to get into their own first home or housing, and I think we have run a very effective campaign."

'We're stuffed': Senior Liberal nervous

By Shannon Molloy

The crucial Melbourne seat of Higgins could cause a major upset for the Coalition, with growing concern it will be lost tonight.

ABC host Michael Rowland quotes a "senior" Liberal as saying: "If that goes, we're stuffed."

Liberal MP Kelly O'Dwyer's retirement from politics made the contest a tough one and Greens hopeful Jason Ball is polling well.

Labor candidate Fiona McLeod has also campaigned well but the Australian Council of Trade Unions controversially placed her below Mr Ball on its how-to-vote cards.

Polling last week showed that Katie Allen, hoping to keep the electorate blue, has a primary vote of 45 per cent, which would deliver a victory.

'Disgraceful': More sign drama in Victoria

By Natalie Wolfe

Labor's candidate for Deakin Shireen Morris has been targeted by vandals, with some of her signs being defaced to make it look like she's wearing Islamic headdress.

Ms Morris took to Twitter to lash the vandalism, calling it "disgraceful".

Liberal MP Michael Sukkar holds Deakin, in Melbourne's east, by a 6.44 per cent margin.

But Mr Sukkar is in for a fight after he was targeted by union ads for backing Peter Dutton and also had to face being dumped from the front bench after Scott Morrison became prime minister.

Ms Morris received overwhelming support after sharing the pictures on social media.

ABC's Patricia Karvelas called the graffiti "repulsive" while former NSW Premier turned senator Kristina Keneally called it "disgusting".

This is out and out disgusting. The Liberals have run a campaign of fear and division. They should be ashamed that this is where their campaign in Deakin ended up. End the chaos and division. Chuck them out. Australia deserves better. #ausvotes https://t.co/fFfIgvHamU — Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) May 18, 2019

#DemocracySausage lights up social media

By Natalie Wolfe

Aussies are tweeting up a storm as they head to the polls to vote with more than two million people sharing their #DemocracySausage experience over the election campaign.



An interactive map from Twitter showed how Aussies right around the country were using the social media app to speak about politics.

Twitter also released its most tweeted about topics linked to #AusVotes2019.

Tax has been the topic most tweeted about down to foreign land ownership.

Tax

Economic Growth & Trade

Climate Change

Employment

Healthcare

Cyber Security

Digital Transformation

Corruption

International Relations

Foreign Land Ownership

Shorten mobbed by Adani protesters

By Charis Chang

Protesters surrounded Bill Shorten during a short visit to a polling booth in Higgins in Melbourne's south east.

Labor is hoping to pick up the seat, which is held on a margin of 7.4 per cent by Liberal MP Kelly O'Dwyer, who is retiring.

Mr Shorten visited Carnegie Primary School to hand out how-to-vote cards with Labor candidate Fiona McLeod but was overwhelmed by protesters.

"Bill if you win this election, our climate is in your hands," one man yelled. "Act on climate change!"

"Bill, why won't you let us have a future?" another said.

Bill Shorten was surrounded by Adani protesters and Liberal supporters as he visited Carnegie Primary School in the Liberal seat of Higgins #auspol #ausvotes pic.twitter.com/SzIbqu8Jee — Charis Chang (@CharisChang2) May 18, 2019

Liberal volunteers as well as anti-Adani protesters and Greens volunteers surrounded Mr Shorten, with some drowning out his conversations with their singing.

"No, no, no Adani, never going to build that mine," they sang.

Many residents wished him luck and took selfies. Others politely took Mr Shorten's how-to-vote cards but many said "no comment" when asked later if they would support Labor.

One man said he would "definitely not" be voting for Mr Shorten but one woman said she would because she liked his plans for infrastructure and creating new jobs.

Clive Palmer campaigner drops his dacks

By Shannon Molloy

A campaigner for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party took the spirit of democracy sausage a little too literally in western Sydney this morning.

Police were called to a polling booth in Bankstown just after 10am, when a confrontation between the 62-year-old man and a group of people turned seriously weird.

The man allegedly exposed himself to three women and one man after the tiff, leading him to be cautioned, fined and forced to leave the area.

In what's been a pretty strange campaign, public indecency really ups the ante.

Dutton continues political fight of his life

By Natalie Wolfe

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been spotted doing some last-minute campaigning in his Queensland electorate of Dickson.

Mr Dutton, who failed in his challenge to become prime minister last year, is in the fight of his political life as he duels for votes with Labor candidate Ali Francis.

Mr Dutton was photographed at Pine Rivers High School, an area he knows well after growing up just around the corner.

Federal Member for Dickson @PeterDutton_MP and his wife Kirilly have been spotted at Pine Rivers State High School in Brisbane. LIVE election coverage here: https://t.co/xKjQqCDy9q #auspol #ausvotes #ausvotes2019 pic.twitter.com/kKiyy0CW5A — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) May 18, 2019

He has held Dickson, located in the north of Brisbane, for 18 years.

Grass-roots campaigning by GetUp has put pressure on Mr Dutton, who started his campaigning with a gaffe when he claimed Ms France was using her disability as an "excuse" not to move into the electorate.

Mr Dutton later apologised for the comment.

Mr Dutton holds the mortgage-belt seat covering Brisbane's northwestern suburbs and some rural parts, by a wafer-thin 1.69 per cent but is expected to win.

Clive Palmer in breach of electoral act

By Charis Chang

After it was revealed a few weeks ago that Clive Palmer's corflutes were printed in China, his United Australia Party has now decided to just remove the name of the printer altogether - a move that is in breach of the electoral act, the Labor Party said.

"Clive Palmer has shown once again he thinks the rules don't apply to him," a Labor spokesperson told news.com.au.

"Several weeks ago Mr Palmer's hypocrisy was exposed for printing his materials in China. Now he is trying to cover up the truth to funnel more votes to the LNP.

"This is just another example of Clive Palmer selling out Australian workers. And everyone knows Scott Morrison sold his soul to Clive Palmer."

'Tasmania is going to decide what happens in this election'

By Natalie Wolfe

Scott Morrison has made a 100 kilometre dash to Davenport from Launceston, arriving at the Ulverstone secondary college in the electorate of Braddon at 11am.

The Tasmanian marginal is held by Labor's Justine Keay on 1.7 per cent.

He said the seat, along with Bass and Lyons next door, would decide "not just who the next local member is the next Prime Minister is."

"Tasmania in significant ways is going to decide what happens in this election," he said.

The Morrison team has visited Tasmania twice in the final week, pointing to tightening internal polls that suggest they believe they could snatch the electorates from Labor to offset some expected losses in Victoria.

He speculated the last time there was a prime minister in Tasmania on polling day was when Tasmanian-born Joseph Lyons was in office during the 1930s.

The party's chances in Lyons were dealt a blow at the beginning of the campaign when the Liberal Party candidate Jessica Whelan was disendorsed after making anti-muslim comments on Facebook.

The decision has forced the Morrison campaign to back the Nationals candidate Deanna Hutchinson - splitting its vote in the key seat.

"They are our candidate down there in Lyons and we want to wish them all the best," Mr Morrison said.

"I think what is interesting about Lyons is that Labor is doing so badly in Lyons - people are rejecting them because they don't like the labor greens deal, they know what it means for jobs and their economic future," he said.

Mr Morrison noted that "four million people have pre-polled around the country before the start of voting," a record number of Australians.

He said he hoped they had made their early decision in favour of the Coalition.

"There is a clear choice," he said.

One voter said he would vote for Mr Morrison because Labor would take away his pension.

Labor has no plans to change the pension and has announced more than a $1 billion in free dental for retirees in an effort to quell community unease around its franking credit policy.

Mr Morrison will take off from Devonport at midday and head for Sydney, where he will vote, before visiting his parents Marion and John.

- AAP

'Unbelievable': Purple signs in Mandarin encourage Liberal votes

By Natalie Wolfe

Labor and Greens volunteers have lashed the Liberal Party after signs using the Australian Electoral Commision colours and written in Mandarin were spotted at polling booths.

The signs, which have been seen across a number of electorates in Melbourne, tell voters the "correct way" to vote is by putting a number 1 next to the Liberal candidate.

The sign then directs voters to number the rest of the boxes to ensure the vote is counted.

RELATED: The rising power of the Chinese-Australian vote

A photo of the sign was shared by Victorian Trades Hall Council secretary Luke Hilakari and shows the Mandarin sign sitting next to an AEC banner.

The electorate Mr Hilakari saw the signs in was Chisholm, a marginal Melbourne seat.

MASSIVE RORT: in Chisholm Liberals have made posters in Chinese to look like AEC information that translates to "the correct way to vote is to put a number 1 next to the Liberals and number every other box.” It’s at every booth. When will the @AusElectoralCom pull them down? pic.twitter.com/nDbQJJXWDe — Luke Hilakari (@lhilakari) May 17, 2019

Mr Hilakari later took to Twitter to claim they tried to pull down the signs but the Liberal campaigner said they would call the police.

The Greens confirmed they also spotted the signs in Kooyong, held by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

These have also been sighted at over 15 booths in Kooyong. AEC Legal Team investigating now. — Victorian Greens (@VictorianGreens) May 18, 2019

The signs have caused widespread anger on social media, with ABC's Virginia Trioli saying the tactic was "pretty extraordinary" and called on the AEC to take action.

The AEC has since responded, with the commission's spokesman Evan Ekin-Smyth confirming the posters did not need to be taken down as they were properly authorised and no laws had been breached.

"Under electoral legislation election material has to comply with the following: it has to be authorised and cannot be within six metres of the entrance to the polling place," the AEC said.

When pushed and asked if the signs were "misrepresentation", the AEC responded again.

So this is ok? It’s not misrepresentation, according to the @AusElectoralCom ? — Virginia Trioli (@LaTrioli) May 18, 2019

The Labor Party has lodged an official complaint with the AEC, a spokesperson confirmed.

"This is a new low - a pathetic and dirty attempt to deceive voters because the Liberals have no policy to talk about," the spokesperson said.