LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

WATCH HERE: Championship glory will be on the minds of the state’s youngest basketball stars during the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-12s.

A fierce rivalry will headline day one of the Basketball Queensland Under-12 Championships as the state's best young talent take to the court to start their representative careers.

After the completion of the CBSQ tournament, as well as several other state championships in recent weeks, The Courier Mail will continue to bring you live action with a livestream from the event, which starts Monday and finishes on Thursday.

All games played on Townsville Basketball Centre's court one will be livestreamed.

State Championships for under-12 boys to be played in Townsville

Day one of competition will start with a north Queensland rivalry as familiar foes the Cairns Marlins clash with the hometown team Townsville Heat to tip-off the day.

This story will also feature rolling coverage of the results throughout day one.

DAY ONE SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Division 1 - Cairns Marlins v Townsville Heat

9.20am: Girls Division 2 - Townsville Lightning v Gold Coast Breakers

10.40am: Boys Division 2 - Townsville Lightning v RedCity Roar

12pm: Boys Division 1 - Townsville Heat v Logan Thunder

1.20pm: Boys Division 2 - Townsville Sparks v RedCity Roar

2.40pm: Boys Division 2 - SWM Pirates Purple v Townsville Lightning

4pm: Girls Division 1 - Cairns Dolphins v Ipswich Force

5.20pm: Girls Division 2 - Bundaberg Bears v Townsville Sparks

6.40pm: Boys Division 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Mackay Stars

