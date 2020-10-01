Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The undefeated Ipswich Force girls are one of the favourites to take out the state title. Picture: Supplied
The undefeated Ipswich Force girls are one of the favourites to take out the state title. Picture: Supplied
Basketball

LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u14 Girls State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
1st Oct 2020 4:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The final state titles will be up for grabs as the best young female talent takes to the court in Mackay for the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls Championships Friday.

Mackay Basketball will host the final state championships tournament of the year as hundreds of players showcase their skills on the big stage to finish the season.

And we will have all the action for you as every game across the four days, starting today and finishing on Monday, on McDonalds Mackay Stadium's court four will be livestreamed.

The Ipswich Force will go in as tournament favourites in the Girls Division 1 competition after going through the BQJBC season undefeated.

 

DAY ONE SCHEDULE (Friday, October 2)

8am: Girls Division 2 - Mackay Comettes v Brisbane Capitals Bronze

9.30am: Division 1 - Southern Districts Spartans v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

11am: Division 2 - Mackay Stars v Northside Wizards 1

12.30pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v Logan Thunder

2pm: Division 1 - Ipswich Force v SWM Pirates Purple

3.30pm: Division 2 - Emerald Chargers v Mackay Stars

5pm: Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Mackay Meteorettes

Originally published as LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u14 Girls State Championships

More Stories

basketball girls livestream sport u14 state championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        College upgrades spark council traffic concerns

        Premium Content College upgrades spark council traffic concerns

        Council News Noosa Council wants to know more about how an expanding Coast school will manage an already treacherous traffic pinch point.

        Opening date nears for epic new $900k play centre

        Premium Content Opening date nears for epic new $900k play centre

        Business There will be two Australian firsts at the 1100sq m children’s play centre which is...

        EXPOSED: The Coast crimes done in the nude

        Premium Content EXPOSED: The Coast crimes done in the nude

        Crime Here are eight Sunshine Coasters who showed too much of themselves

        Kids pick up pieces of beach plastic scourge

        Premium Content Kids pick up pieces of beach plastic scourge

        News A 75kg rubbish haul has shown the extent of having too much packaging for everyday...