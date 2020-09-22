Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Joshua Kelly competes for the Cairns Marlins (left). Picture: Brendan Radke
Joshua Kelly competes for the Cairns Marlins (left). Picture: Brendan Radke
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of the Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
22nd Sep 2020 4:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Teams will be looking to seal top spots as the final games of the pool stages for the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-16 boys are played today.

 

WATCH THE REPLAYS: DAY ONE OF THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

After a big day of action on Monday, the tournament at Logan Basketball's Cornubia Park Sports Centre will heat up as the young talents from around the state showcase their skills on the big stage.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

 

8am: Division 1 - Mackay Meteors v Rockhampton Rockets

9.30am: Division 1 - SWM Pirates Gold v North Gold Coast Seahawks Teak

11am: Division 1 - USC Rip Black v Cairns Marlins

12.30pm: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Southern Districts Spartans

2pm: Division 2 - Townsville Sparks v SWM Pirates Purple

3.30pm: Division 1 - Cairns Marlins v SWM Pirates Gold

Originally published as LIVE: Day 2 of the Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

basketball day two qld state championships sport u16 boys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coaches reveal junior Pirates with big league futures

        Premium Content Coaches reveal junior Pirates with big league futures

        Rugby League Senior rugby league took a back seat in season 2020 so it has been junior stars shining on field and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

        Cancer patient’s joy after border backflip

        Premium Content Cancer patient’s joy after border backflip

        Health A protest has helped bring a Sunshine Coast cancer patient home for crucial...

        Hinterland walkers told to take a hike for their own safety

        Premium Content Hinterland walkers told to take a hike for their own safety

        News Section of wildlife corridor closed to hikers due to ‘significant safety issue’.

        Surfers, lifesavers ‘best efforts’ not enough to save mother

        Premium Content Surfers, lifesavers ‘best efforts’ not enough to save mother

        Breaking Young woman was unable to be saved at Coolum Beach despite efforts