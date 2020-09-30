Menu
The Brisbane Capitals in action on day two. Picture: Jacina Auld
Basketball

LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
30th Sep 2020 4:26 AM
Just like the temperature in Townsville, the Basketball Queensland Under-12 State Championships is set to heat up today as teams battle for a spot in tomorrow's grand final.

With the final pool games to be played this morning, the tournament will then move into the business end with the semi-finals to decide who will face-off to try and win a state title for their club.

Gold Coast still remain undefeated in Pool A of the Boys Division 1 competition as they look to repeat with a State Championship victory following their victorious BQJBC season but are being chased by Mackay while the Southern Districts Spartans still are the team to beat from Pool B.

Rockhampton in action on day two. Picture: Jacinta Auld
While despite being upset by Ipswich, the Gold Coast still sit at the top of Pool A in the Girls Division 1 competition while the Spartans have been dominant in Pool B so far this week.

 

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Division 2 - Townsville Lightning v Cairns Stingers

9.20am: Girls Division 2 - Townsville Lightning v Cairns Corals

10.40am: Boys Division 1 - GC Waves v Mackay Meteors

12pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final

1.20pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final

2.40pm: Boys Division 1 - Semi-Final

4pm: Boys Division 1 - Semi-Final

5.20pm: Girls Division 2 - Townsville Sparks v Southern Districts Titans

6.40pm: Boys Division 1 - Crossover

