Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Girls U14 Townsville Lightning v SD Trojans White

by Brayden Heslehurst
4th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's where dreams can be ruined or made as teams vie for a spot on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships in Mackay.

With the pool stages over, teams will face do-or-die match-ups at McDonald's Mackay Stadium with this website streaming every game on court four during the tournament.

Day three of competition will tip-off with a crossover before the Division 2 semi-finals are played followed by the Division 1 grand final qualifiers to decide who will feature in the showcase game on the final day.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

9.30am: Girls Division 2 crossover - Townsville Lightning v Southern Districts Trojans White

11am: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Northside Wizards 1 v Cairns Corals

12.30pm: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers

2pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Ipswich Force v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Girls Division 1 crossover - SC Phoenix v Brisbane Capitals Gold

More Stories

basketball qld livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

        Premium Content Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

        Crime A mum who hasn’t been able to kick her meth habit has been told by a magistrate he’s sick of listening to her “rubbish” excuses.

        Thief leaves sorry note after stealing $500k property

        Premium Content Thief leaves sorry note after stealing $500k property

        News Thief who robbed houses of more than $500,000 of property has been jailed

        Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        Premium Content Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        News Big delays building out of Brisbane as long weekend starts

        Guns ‘n’ Beamers: Kids arrested after luxury car theft

        Premium Content Guns ‘n’ Beamers: Kids arrested after luxury car theft

        News WATCH: Three Coast boys allegedly posted footage with stolen firearms