NICK Kyrgios was "simply awesome" in winning the ATP Tour Acapulco final 6-3 6-4 over German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

The performance this week from Kyrgios will go down among the best of his still-young career as he defeated Zverev, world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, multiple slam winner Stan Wawrinka and quality tour veterans John Isner and Andreas Seppi on his way to the title.

But it was the final against Zverev where the talented Australian world No.72 was at his blistering best.

Kyrgios came out of the blocks hot and executed a game plan that drove Zverev to the brink of insanity as the Australian executed drop shots from crazy positions to take advantage of the German's desire to play from the back of the court.

At several points Zverev cut a forlorn figure after being duped by another well-disguised Kyrgios drop shot.

And it didn't take long for Zverev, who has a big temper of his own to snap.

He did so in the opening set when he obliterated a racket after failing to break back on the Kyrgios serve midway through the set before the Aussie took it 6-3.

Germany's Alexander Zverev smashes his racquet

The pair traded breaks of serve early in the second before Kyrgios managed to stave off several break points to hold for 2-2 before breaking Zverev again for a 3-2 lead that would be decisive.

The Kyrgios serve wasn't as dominant as it had been all tournament but when he needed it most it was there, including a huge kicking second serve ace to give him match point before he closed it out with another unreturnable second serve.