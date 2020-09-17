Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Phil Hall final Kirwin v PBC

by MATTHEW ELKERTON
17th Sep 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 2:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NOTE: The livestream will begin at 3.30pm.

North against south. Country boys against the city kids.

It is a battle that is almost as old as time itself, and today it all comes to a head in Townsville.

The two best rugby league schools in Queensland, Kirwan High and Palm Beach Currumbin, will go toe-to-toe with the Phil Hall Cup on the line.

For Kirwan it is a chance at history, to win consecutive State Cups for the first time.

It is also a chance at redemption after losing to Palm Beach in the state final two years ago.

For Palm Beach Currumbin it is a chance to extend their legacy, to etch their name as the most dominant rugby league nursery in the Sunshine State.

The battle across the park will be electric, from tough-as-nails forwards through to wingers running at the speed of light.

And your best place to catch all of the action is right here, with News Corp live streaming every minute of the final.

Palm Beach are coming off an undefeated Alan Langer Cup campaign which culminated in a 16-8 win over cross-town rivals Keebra Park to clinch their third-straight title.

Kirwan's road to the state decider was not as smooth, dropping their final round match of the Aaron Payne Cup to arch-rivals Ignatius Park, before firing back to win the final against the same school.

The final kicks off in Townsville at 3.30pm.

Originally published as LIVE STREAM: Kirwan, PBC battle for state supremacy

More Stories

Show More
kirwan high livestream palm beach currumbin phil hall cup rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mega gallery: School union stars shine in Coast finals

        Premium Content Mega gallery: School union stars shine in Coast finals

        Rugby Union The Sunshine Coast’s finest school rugby union players clashed in a series of thrilling grand finals on Wednesday. SEE ALL 96 PICS

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        Police say dad tried to help daughter being attacked

        Premium Content Police say dad tried to help daughter being attacked

        Crime Police say woman critically injured after allegedly being attacked

        Owner shares secret to steaming through pandemic

        Premium Content Owner shares secret to steaming through pandemic

        Business Solid business performer during COVID shares recipe for survival