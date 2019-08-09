Live-streaming under review

THE highest audience for Noosa Council’s online live-streamed meetings to date has been 1236 viewers, for the General Committee meeting of March 18.

The lowest recorded audience was for a Special Meeting on May 22 was 33, while viewers for the inaugural live-streamed event on February 14, for a Special Meeting, was 417.

A review of Noosa Council’s live streaming service was discussed at yesterday’s General Committee meeting, having been forwarded to that meeting without discussion at the Services and Organisation meeting last Tuesday.

A report to council from the CEO, Brett de Chastel, as part of a review of the service after six-months, recommends continuing the live streaming of the General Committee, Ordinary and Special Council Meetings and continue to make the video recordings available for future viewing on Council’s YouTube channel.

There is no recommendation to introduce live-streaming of the sub-committee Planning and Environment or Services and Organisation meetings at this stage.

At the last Ordinary Meeting, Cr Ingrid Jackson submitted a notice of motion requesting a review of live-streaming, among other items.

The CEO’s report said: “Notwithstanding the notice of motion presented to the council meeting in June 2019, this report was required to be provided to the August round of council meetings as it has been six months since council began live streaming its General Committee and Council Meetings (including Special Meetings) and making the video recordings of those meetings available to the public for viewing at a later time.

“Council will recall that on 20 December 2018, when the decision was made to live stream/video council meetings, Part F of the council resolution included ‘Request the Chief Executive Officer to provide a report to Council after six months to review the technology and practices of the live video streaming and for Council to determine at that stage whether to extend the live video streaming technology to the Committee Room and/or the other committees’.”