Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day livestream
Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day livestream
AFL

LIVESTREAM: AFLQ Gala Day senior girls

by Cormac Pearson, Andrew Dawson
9th Sep 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today with livestreaming of the senior females girls from Coorparoo AFC today.

It is day three of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games are being livestreamed on this websit.

Yesterday, senior boys games saw Helensvale SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS and Narangba SHS qualify for finals on October 16-17 after junior girls action on Monday.

 

RELATED LINKS

JUNIOR GIRLS DAY 1

SENIOR BOYS DAY 2

 

Subscribe now to view the livestream while also unlocking access to the best News services across Australia.

 

WEDNESDAY

Senior female

9.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Miami SHS v Helensvale SHS

10.30am: PBC v Mountain Creek SHS

11am: Narangba Valley SHS v PBC

Noon: Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS

1pm: Final

1.30pm: Qualifying final

2pm: Qualifying final

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: AFLQ Gala Day senior girls

More Stories

afl aflq australia football league queensland gala day livestream sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bachie contestant allegedly caught with cocaine

        Premium Content Bachie contestant allegedly caught with cocaine

        Crime Cocaine has been revealed as the drug former Bachelorette contestant and Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow was allegedly caught with, a court has heard.

        Coast farewells hard man with heart of gold

        Premium Content Coast farewells hard man with heart of gold

        News Tributes flowing for Coast boxing great and life mentor

        Cancelled Noosa Tri ‘doesn’t make sense’: LNP leader

        Premium Content Cancelled Noosa Tri ‘doesn’t make sense’: LNP leader

        Politics Queensland Health says COVID safe plan not received from Noosa Tri

        ’Trucking hell’ on town’s roads as uprising brews

        Premium Content ’Trucking hell’ on town’s roads as uprising brews

        Environment The 16 trucks that rumbled through the centre of town during one 30 minute period...