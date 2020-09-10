Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVE NOW: AFLQ junior boys Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

by Andrew Dawson
10th Sep 2020 8:31 AM | Updated: 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ABOVE: Live now is Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS. The qualifying final will begin at 2.30pm.

GAME 3

Mountain Creek takes the win against Woodcrest SC with a final score of 41-0.

Replay: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

 

GAME 2

Park Ridge has beaten Pacific Pines 27-14.

Replay: Pacific Pines SHS vs Park Ridge SHS

 

GAME 1

Palm Beach Currumbin has won the first game of the day with a strong lead on Narangba Valley 53-0.

Replay: PBC vs Narangba Valley

 

EARLIER | The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.

It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.

The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

Junior males

9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS

10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

11am: Narangba Valley SHS v Miami SHS

11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS

Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS

12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS

1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS

1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

2.30pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as Livestream: AFLQ SEQ Gala Day - junior boys

More Stories

afl australia football league queensland editors picks invitational gala day junior boys livestream school sports sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Premium Content Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Crime A man who drove his car high speed to within a metre of hitting someone in an act of retaliation has been jailed.

        Sunshine Coast man allegedly demands $500 to not leak nudes

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast man allegedly demands $500 to not leak nudes

        Crime Mitchell John Deakin in court over nude expose allegations

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Premium Content North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Politics Investing money into Noosa North Shore is a key priority.