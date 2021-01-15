Menu
Family and friends are paying tribute to Henry Jennings, a 21-year-old who died on New Year's Day.
News

Family, friends to farewell 21yo Coast man

Natalie Wynne
15th Jan 2021 7:46 AM
Family and friends will gather Friday morning to farewell Henry Jennings after he was tragically killed.

The 21-year-old died after an alleged hit and run on Maroochy Blvd in the early hours on New Year's Day.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to revive Mr Jennings.

'Miss that cheeky grin': Young 'hit and run victim' mourned

25yo charged as family grieves loss of loved one

A 25-year-old Mooloolaba man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of an incident without obtaining any help.

The former Matthew Flinders Anglican College graduate will be farewelled at Gregson and Weight's Buderim chapel at 10.30am on Friday.

COVID-19 has forced attendance number restrictions with the service to be livestreamed for those who can't attend.

You can access the livestream here from 10.30am.

Any questions regarding the service are to be directed to Gregson and Weight Funeral Directors.

