Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Water Sports

WATCH LIVE: Coast women battle for water polo supremacy

Stuart Cumming
25th Oct 2020 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Pride will be a driving factor for the Coast's women's water polo team when they face their Gold Coast rivals in Brisbane today.

Sunshine Coast team manager Lily Merlo said there had been a long running rivalry with the southern squad.

"This is kind of for a bit of pride," Ms Merlo said.

She said the teams knew each other well and had good friendships out of the water but that was set aside once players were in the pool.

"It does get pretty competitive when we verse each other."

The Gold Coast currently has bragging rights having beaten the Sunshine Coast at the state championships in February.

They will face off at 12.30pm today in round three of the Queensland Water Polo Senior Premier League competition.

The Sunshine Coast squad is made up of 14 players who range in age from 17 to 28.

They will be chasing their first win of the competition while the Gold Coast players will be chasing their second.

livestream sport queensland water polo senior premier league sunshine coast water polo women
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Should have ducked’: Truck smashes into bridge

        Premium Content ’Should have ducked’: Truck smashes into bridge

        News A truck driver has had an unfortunate morning after crashing into a low clearance bridge in Pomona.

        Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Premium Content Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Fashion & Beauty There’s still time to crown a cosmetic injection winner

        IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Education Coast high school leavers had a bit of fun at the beach

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Personal details of a number of people has allegedly been shared