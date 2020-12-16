LIVE CRICKET: Day 3, girls 15 years state titles
Rain has wrecked havoc on the girls 15 years state titles, but play is under way between Central Inferno v Northern Flames.
Only two games will be possible today, weather permitting - the clash currently on now and a 2pm match between Coastal Burners and Western Swelter.
Both will be T20 games.
The first two days were washed out and two of the three fields at the Redlands Sporting Complex were too wet for cricket today.
Officials hope all six competing teams will be able to play tomorrow, but that depends on the weather.
The competing teams scheduled for day four action are:
Southern Blaze (Gold Coast and south east Queensland)
Western Swelter (south west and Darling Downs)
City Fever (Brisbane North)
Coastal Burners (Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay)
Central Infernos (Mackay and Rockhampton)
Northern Flames (Cairns and Townsville).
Schedule
Wednesday:
9.30am
20 overs
Central infernos v Northern Flames
2pm
Coastal Burners v Western Swelter
Thursday 9.30am
Northern Flames v Western Swelter
Central infernos v City Fever
Southern Blaze v Northern Flames
