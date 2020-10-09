LIVESTREAM FOOTBALL: School Premier League v Roar/QAS

Two School Premier League football representative teams will play the Brisbane Roar Academy and QAS Academy teams in a historic clash to be livestreamed here on Wednesday.

In the clashes the SPL girls will play the QAS while the SPL boys will take on the Roar under 16s at Meakin Park.

Schools Premier League co-chairman Sean Curtis said the aim was to reward the best performers through the SPL season with a representative jersey, while also giving them an opportunity to be identified by both the Roar Academy and QAS talent scouts.

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS player Elijah Hughes is in the rep team. Picture: Jerad Williams

"We have the Roar coaches and a QAS selector coming to watch the matches,'' Curtis said.

"It is the first time we have done this, and for us to get livestreaming (with www.couriermail.com.au) and get this competing going through COVID-19 has been a great thing.''

Livestreaming of next Wednesday's two games followed the School Premier League's close association with News that saw qualifying, semi-finals and grand final matches livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au

Players from as far away as Chancellor State College (Will Brown and Connor Demerutis), Harristown SHS (Maddison Teakle, Jahream Richardson) and Palm Beach Currumbin SHS (Savannah Sproule, Dylan Remmers and Elijah Hughes) have earned selection in the two SPL representative teams.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Wednesday:

4pm: SPL girls v QAS under 16s

5.45pm: SPL boys v Brisbane Roar under 16s

