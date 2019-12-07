LIVESTREAM: Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet
QUEENSLAND'S next generation of swimming superstars stars will converge on the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre today as the 2019 Gold Rush Swimming Carnival gets underway.
Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah will be competing live right here from about 8.30am.
Stay tuned for updated results and photos as the livestreamed action continues through to about 4.30pm.
WINNERS SO FAR:
- Lewis O'Brien, Fairymead - Boys 5-7 25 LC Meter Freestyle
- Callum Warmington, Fairymead - Boys 5-7 25 LC Meter Freestyle (Heat 1)
- Flynn Adriaans and Jemma Cranston, Gympie - Each competed in 5-7 25 LC Meter Freestyle
- Chloe Daddow, Fraser Coast - Girls 5-7 25 LC Meter Freestyle
- Braydon Gillard, Gin Gin - Boys 8 50m Freestyle
- Kirra Whitford, Hervey Bay - Girls 8 50m Freestyle
- Jet Whitford, Hervey Bay - Boys 10 50m Freestyle
- Ryan Bambach, USC - 11 Boys 50m Freestyle
- Wahida Kelm, Sunshine Coast Sea Devils - 11 Girls 50m Freestyle
- Sybrand De Klerk, Mundubbera - 13 Boys 50m Freestyle and 13 Boys 100m Butterfly with Darcy Higgins, Maleny - 12 Boys 50m Freestyle.
- Charley Sharrock, Coolum - 15 Boys 50m Freestyle
- Lauren Maguire, St Andrews - 16 Girls 50m Freestyle
- Andrew Cowan, Cooroy swim coach - 16+ Open 50m Freestyle and Troy Carlson, SCGS - 16+ 100m butterfly
- Josh Collins, Beerwah - 15 Boys 50m Freestyle
- Teagan McGowan, Good Shepherd Aquatics - 14 Girls 50m Freestyle
- Xavier Gomes - Gold Fins 13 Boys 100m Butterfly
- Tyla Paterson, Caboolture - 13 Girls 100m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle with Bayley McGowan, Good Shepherd - 12 Girls 100m Butterfly
- Mimi Woods, Fairymead - 11 Girls 100m Butterfly
- Hamish Chart, Good Shepherd - 12 Boys 100m Butterfly