Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

WATCH: Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s livestreaming now

callum dick
29th Jul 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College tackles Ignatius Park College at Magpies Sporting Club in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.45am.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon

Watch the replay of Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School here.

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream ignatius park college livestream livestreaming st brendan's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast fitness trainer’s epic battle a Ninja Warrior first

        premium_icon Coast fitness trainer’s epic battle a Ninja Warrior first

        TV Shirtless men, big falls, and a nail-biting finish. All eyes were in the sky for the heart-stopping race.

        Some road pain for the final traffic time gains

        premium_icon Some road pain for the final traffic time gains

        News Expect Tewantin road work delays from today and these will continue on Monday and...

        Lawsuit delays new $65m Coast water park

        premium_icon Lawsuit delays new $65m Coast water park

        Business Lawsuit threatens to delay $65 million water park even further

        New builds through roof with $45k boost

        premium_icon New builds through roof with $45k boost

        Property State, federal grants create building boom in Qld