LIVESTREAM: Watch the Mirani election debate

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
30th Sep 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:28 PM

 

IT'S the most important state election since war time and for the first time, the people we pick will remain in power for four years.

That's why the Daily Mercury is committed to giving Mirani voters the chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

Like the Mercury, our debates are going digital this year.

These exclusive live-streamed forums are among 40 being held across the state.

The Mercury and The Courier-Mail will partner with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state - starting this week with a debate in Mirani for our patch.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues like jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

The Mirani debate will be live on the Mercury website tonight at 6.30pm:

Got a question you want answered? Email rae.wilson@news.com.au

 

There are four electorates across the Mackay Region.

The debates will be held:

- Mirani, Wednesday September 30, 6.30pm (Moderator Rae Wilson)

- Burdekin, Thursday October 8, 7.30pm (Moderator Melanie Whiting)

- Mackay, Thursday October 15, 6.30pm (Moderator Rae Wilson)

- Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate a special debate in the key marginal seat of Whitsunday at noon on Thursday October 15. Incumbent Jason Costigan holds the seat with just a 0.6 per cent margin after a 9.5 per cent swing against him at the 2017 election.

To ask a question at any of these debates, email rae.wilson@news.com.au

