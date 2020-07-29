Menu
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
Rugby League

WATCH: It's almost game time for TCC v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
29th Jul 2020 11:21 AM | Updated: 3:31 PM
NOTE: There is a technical difficulty with the 3.30pm livestream and we are working to fix the issue as soon as possible

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

The Cathedral College tackles St Pat's Mackay at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton today. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

aaron payne cup schoolboys footy schoolboys rugby league st pat's the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

