Noosa's best young swimmers livestreamed at Gold Rush

Budding noosa swim talent Elsie-Mae Bowditch is off the Gold Rush swim meet in Gympie

NOOSA will be able cheer on its swimming pool pocket rockets this Saturday as local teams take on the top talent in the Wide Bay region at the Gympie Gold Rush transitional meet.

The Noosa News is offering livestreaming of the event hosted by the Gympie Gold Fins at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre of more than 100 races happening from 8.30am.

Clubs from Noosa Aquatic Centre, Cooroy Dolphins, Tewantin, Good Shepherd, St Andrew's and Eumundi swim centres are expected to head north to test out their pre-Christmas form.

Tewantin State School pool coach Greg Rogers is excited at the prospect of one of his junior talents.

"We're sending the Gympie pool record holder up - Elsie-Mae Bowditch," Rogers said.

"She's the Wide Bay record holder for the 50m breaststroke and also the Tewantin School record holder."

The 11-year-old's Gympie record for the event is a smart 40 seconds flat.

Certainly her proud English father Richard is excited by the livestreaming of the meet.

"My mum's back in the UK at the moment so she'll be very excited about that. I hope to send her the link (to watch).

"She only started competitive swimming when we moved to Australia ... Australia has really made her bloom in that respect.

"We've been here for four years now. Greg's so enthusiastic and so well-credentialled.

"She's gone from strength to strength."

Rogers has been coaching Bowditch for two years and seen her make tremendous progress.

"She's obviously got outstanding talent, she's just progressing.

"She'll got to states (championships) next year and then she'll move from our school to Sunshine Beach High, so she's very much a local product.

Rogers said his swim charge is from a "very humble family".

"It's a success story for Queensland education and Queensland swimming.

"She's a lovely, well-balanced kid.

"At this stage she's training five afternoons a week for about the last 12 to 18 months."

Rogers said Bowitch will tackle all for swim strokes.

Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White said there were great young swimmers ranging from 7-15 who are looking forward to racing on the day.

The livestream will be available Saturday morning to Noosa News subscribers at the our website at www.noosanews.com.au.