WATCH LIVE: Don't miss Coast hockey senior grand finals

Caloundra's Dave Carlson will be in action in Saturday’s Division 1 grand final. Picture: Warren Lynam

Finals fever will continue for Sunshine Coast hockey on Saturday, with the region's top men and women hitting the field to fight for season silverware.

In a first for the sport, the Sunshine Coast Daily has jumped on board to livestream this season's grand finals.

The juniors were first to be put in the spotlight last week with the senior's to be livestreamed for all to enjoy this weekend.

The Daily will stream six games on the main turf field at Ballinger Rd from 11am, covering men's and women's finals in Division 3 through to the top tier Division 1.

LIVESTREAMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 26:

Turf field

Division 3 women: Maroochydore v Flinders - 11am

Division 3 men: Buderim v Maroochydore - 12.30pm

Division 2 women: Flinders v Maroochydore Gold - 2.15pm

Division 2 men: Nambour v Flinders - 3.45pm

Division 1 women: Nambour v Buderim - 5.30pm

Division 1 men: Flinders v Caloundra - 7pm

The Daily has summarised the campaigns of the grand finalists below.

Flinder's Jared Klease. Photo: Patrick Woods

Division 1 Men grand final

Flinders enter the match against Caloundra as minor premiers and defending champions.

From 12 games they won eight, lost two and drew two.

Meanwhile, Caloundra enter the decider after placing third on the ladder.

They toppled Cooloola Heat 3-0 to earn their place in the final.

Division 1 Women grand final

Competition heavyweight Nambour topped the ladder as minor premiers with nine wins, two losses and one draw.

They're four-time champions in the division and natural favourites.

Meanwhile, Buderim finished second on the ladder with seven wins, three losses and two draws.

They earned their spot in the decider after defeating Maroochydore 4-1 in a qualifying final.

Division 2 Men grand final

In a tight competition, Nambour topped their table with seven wins and five losses, just one point ahead of Maroochydore.

Third-placed Flinders beat Maroochydore 2-1 in a qualifying final to earn their spot in the big dance.

Division 2 Women grand final

In a battle of the top two, Flinders will fight Maroochydore Gold in the grand final.

Flinders bagged 11 wins, two losses and two draws from their campaign.

Maroochydore Gold defeated Buderim 1-0 in the grand final qualifier.

Division 3 Men grand final

Buderim Rebels enter the grand final undefeated, with nine wins and three draws.

Meanwhile, opponents Maroochydore finished the season third and beat Caloundra 6-1 to qualify for the big dance.

Division 3 Women grand final

Maroochydore enter as minor premiers with 10 wins, two losses and three draws.

Their opponents Flinders were close behind in second and toppled Buderim 2-1 to get their spot in the grand final.