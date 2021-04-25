LIVESTREAM: Thunder take on Wildcats in round 2

Talented trio of Binnian Hunt, Sienna Allen and Annabelle Lawrie who have all re-signed with the Sunshine Coast Lightning as training partners ahead of 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season play for Thunder in the Sapphire Series.

USC Thunder's Sapphire Series side will look to go two from two when they take on the Wildcats in today's Round 2 clash.

The game, which started at 5pm at Morayfield Sports and Events Centre, will be livestreamed right here.

WATCH THE GAME IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE FROM 5PM

Thunder have got off to a flying start in the Sapphire Series defeating Tigers 62-46 in Round 1.

Wildcats are also coming off a win, defeating Northern Rays in Townsville, 46-32 last week.

Thunder will this week be without key player Maddie Hinchcliffe who has scored a full-time call up to the Sunshine Coast Lightning side.

Coach Jessica Whitfort said it was a fantastic opportunity for Hinchcliffe.

"That is what the Sapphire Series is all about," she said.

"We will have a new addition to replace Maddie but we are keeping that as a surprise."

Thunder's other three Lightning training partners, Binnian Hunt, Annabelle Lawrie and Sienna Allen, are all expected to take the court on Sunday.

It is Whitfort's first year coaching at Thunder, after making a move from Victoria last year.

Thunder will take a lot of confidence from their round one win into today's game but Whitfort said they still had plenty to work on.

"We are a side that retained half of our list from last season so we are still building new connections," Whitfort said.

"Wildcats are a new entity, even though they have been in the competition for a while, they have completely changed their list from last year. So I am not underestimating what they can bring, they have put together a quality side."

Halle Geyer in action for Wildcats in Round 1 of the Sapphires Series. Photo supplied Wildcats Netball

Wildcats coach Megan Lynch said the young, inexperienced team still had plenty to offer this season.

"The team will build confidence each game and our focus this year is on continual improvement," Lynch said.

Wildcats side features four players straight from the QPL, including two 16-year-olds.

Lynch said it was great that all 10 players got a run on the court during the round one clash.

"But we picked a simple skill we could improve on that would make a big difference to our game to focus on at training this week," she said.

Captain Brittany Mould made her return to the court after suffering a stress reaction in her shin.

She played just one quarter - Lynch is hopeful Mould will be able to play at least half a game today.

