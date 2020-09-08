Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVE: AFLQ gala Mountain Creek vs Narangba Valley

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM | Updated: 1:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Senior males Narangba Valley SHS vs Mountain Creek SHS. This will be the final game for today, with replays added to this story throughout the afternoon.

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

REPLAY: Senior males Mountain Creek SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

REPLAY: Senior males Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Helensvale SHS

 

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

More Stories

Show More
afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Where are the jobs for young Queenslanders?

        Premium Content OPINION: Where are the jobs for young Queenslanders?

        Politics WHERE are the jobs? That’s the question young Queenslanders need to ask themselves when they fill out the ballot paper on October 31.

        Noosa’s 'lost’ developments: What never got off the ground

        Premium Content Noosa’s 'lost’ developments: What never got off the ground

        Environment Here are 10 major developments that never got up in Noosa

        $177m cruise terminal marooned

        Premium Content $177m cruise terminal marooned

        Politics $177m Brisbane International Cruise Terminal at Luggage Point marooned

        Pathology report completed in deadly Gympie stabbing case

        Premium Content Pathology report completed in deadly Gympie stabbing case

        News The stabbing is alleged to have occurred at a busy intersection on the Bruce...