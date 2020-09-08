Menu
AFL

LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

