Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

Pam McKay
17th Oct 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 18th Oct 2020 7:27 AM
THE winners will be decided on Sunday, the third day of the Queensland open women's softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state have been taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

 

Livestream schedule

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Rockhampton A vs Brisbane Red

10:30am: Redlands vs the winner of first game

1pm: FNQ vs the winner of the second game

livestreaming rockhampton's kele park softball queensland open women state championships softball rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

