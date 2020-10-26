Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

LIVESTREAM: Watch Traeger candidates debate

26th Oct 2020 11:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Come back soon for a replay of the debate

Incumbent Katter's Australian Party's Traeger MP Robbie Katter will go up against LNP candidate Marnie Smith in a political debate.

The debate will cover a wide range of issues spanning the expansive electorate which encompasses Burke, Doomadgee, Carpentaria, Croydon, Etheridge, Charters Towers, Mount Isa, Cloncurry, McKinlay, Richmond and Flinders.

Townsville Bulletin politcal reporter Madura McCormack will moderate the debate which will include questions submitted by readers.

Traeger is considered a KAP safe seat with Mr Katter winning 66 per cent of votes in the last election.

Candidates will get to make a one minute opening pitch followed by the questions.

They will also make a 30 second final pitch.

The debate is held in conjunction with The Courier-Mail, which is hosting a number of similar events in the lead up to polling day.

The debate will start at noon.

editors picks queensland election 2020 queensland election 202 debate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police charge teenager over fatal Teewah crash

        Premium Content Police charge teenager over fatal Teewah crash

        Crime Police have charged a 19-year-old man over an early morning Teewah Beach crash that killed an 18-year-old man.

        FULL REPLAY: Sunshine Coast wins in Gold Coast grudge match

        Premium Content FULL REPLAY: Sunshine Coast wins in Gold Coast grudge match

        Water Sports Women's and men's Coast teams are playing in Brisbane today

        HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Coast childcare centres compare

        Premium Content HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Coast childcare centres compare

        Education See the rankings of all 196 Sunshine Coast childcare centres

        Man bitten by snake during late-night trek

        Premium Content Man bitten by snake during late-night trek

        News A man was rushed to a Coast hospital after he was reportedly bitten by a snake on...