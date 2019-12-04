Menu
Budding noosa swim talent Elsie-Mae Bowditch is off the Gold Rush swim meet in Gympie
Livestreaming Noosa's best young swimming talent

Peter Gardiner
2nd Dec 2019 1:01 PM

NOOSA will be able to cheer on its swimming pool pocket rockets this Saturday as local teams take on the top talent in the Wide Bay region at the Gympie Gold Rush transitional meet.

The Noosa News is offering livestreaming of the event hosted by the Gympie Gold Fins at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre of more than 100 races happening from 8.30am.

Clubs from Noosa Aquatic Centre, Cooroy Dolphins, Tewantin, Good Shepherd, St Andrew's and Eumundi swim centres are expected to head north to test out their pre-Christmas form.

