‘Living on edge': Noosa locals queue at Centrelink for hours

WELFARE: Local waited more than two hours in line at Noosa's Centrelink office. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

WELFARE: Local waited more than two hours in line at Noosa's Centrelink office. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

LOCALS left without an income have lined up outside Noosa's Centrelink office for a second day in a row as the economic impacts of COVID-19 begin to take hold.

Those hoping for extra financial support were waited for more than two-hours to reach the door of the centre at Noosa Civic on Tuesday morning as a sense of uncertainty was evident between anxious customer in-line.

WELFARE: The line outside Noosa's Centrelink office was a two-hour wait as it snaked around Noosa Civic. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Those waiting implemented 1.5 metre social distancing, with some wearing masks.

Mitch Madin said his family are now "living on edge".

"I was working at a local brewery but they have all been closed and now there is no work," the 19-year-old said.

"I help pay rent for mum and dad, we are living on edge."

WELFARE: Mitch Madin is without work and an income to pay rent and bills. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Rhonda Mason has been a cleaner for 30 years and has been out of work for two weeks already.

"I run an ABN small business, the resort cancelled everything," she said.

"You depend on that extra income to survive and no I don't have one."

Ms Mason said she had been waiting in line for two hours on Tuesday and believed she was still an hour from reaching the door.

"I tried to ring thing morning but the website and the line are reportedly down."

Ms Mason believed it could be up to six months before she sees work again.

"Until people can come and stay without self isolating the resorts cant help us.

"My husband is a school bus driver too, so it's very scary, if school close he has no work."

WELFARE: Cleaner Rhonda Mason has been out of work for two weeks. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Jett Davrain was brought a care pack from his parents as he waited outside Centrelink.

"I've got my chair and they brought me a coffee, I've been waiting for about two hours."

The 19-year-old flew back from Melbourne yesterday, where he lives and studies architecture at university.

Mr Davrain has not been eligible for welfare payments in the past and was hoping he might be eligible for a jobseekers or student package now he is without his two casual jobs.

"I was studying all day Sunday and heard the Victorian Government were shutting the boarders and schools and universities," he said.

"My offices of the two jobs I work were both closing so I booked the first ticket out and packed up my whole life in a few hours."

"This just ruins me."

"I guess we'll just have to wait and see."

WELFARE: Jett Davrain brought a chair along to wait in line at Noosa's Centrelink office. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa