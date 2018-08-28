Living the dream Noosa job by the magic river

PEOPLE of all ages and nationalities come and go all the time in Jessica Dineen's life but plenty move right in with her at Noosaville for three months at a time to escape the harsh southern winters.

It has been like this almost all her 27 years of life, growing up travelling the road with her parents, John and Karen, who have been in the tourism industry for more than 35 years and currently manage the Noosa River Holiday Park at Munna Point.

The family had been a major part of Noosa Council's holiday stay success story settling in there in 2010 and Ms Dineen said tourism was definitely in her DNA.

"We've travelled around Australia managing holiday parks since about 1999,” she said.

"I just grew up in the tourism business.”

She remembers working to help her mum behind the reception desk when she was just 14.

"By the time I was 17 I was office manager with three full-timers under me,” Ms Dineen said.

"It was pretty cool - we lived on site and my friends would come over in school holidays and we'd have golf buggies and work with all the staff.

"Later in high school I got teased a bit by my school friends - you know "trailer trash” - but it's fine. It's something I chose to do - stay in the business.”

These days she is the reservations manager and a director of the family company but her talents and passion for enhancing people's stays has been recognised at two official levels.

Ms Dineen was named as a finalist in the Caravan Industry Association of Australia's Future Leader program and has been selected by Tourism Queensland to become one of 20 young tourism leaders.

The latter role includes going to local schools at special events like career nights to "give them a bit of inspiration and tell them there's so much opportunity in tourism”.

"I know when I finished high school I didn't really know what to do, so it would have been good to just have someone come and say 'hey, there's x,y, z opportunities', especially on the Sunny Coast,” Ms Dineen said.

The best part of her day-to-day work is no day is like any other and she loves the interaction with her regular grey nomads, someof whom have been making the winter pilgrimage from Victoria for 40 years, staying in the same spot.

Ms Dineen is always delighted to see the new breed of park stayers - the international tourists who she believes are going to be a big part of the family's future.

"Definitely in Noosa the (holiday) market is changing,” she said.

Ms Dineen said she was sad to see some of her "awesome” grey nomads” were finding it tougher each year to make the long road trip back and she's not so sure the younger baby boomers were going to set up camp for all of winter like the older brigade.

"Our international markets here are growing and we're not marketing for them,” she said.

"They're coming and they're spending - most of them don't pre-book.

"So it's that untapped market that I really want to jump on.”

Not that the Noosa River park needs its numbers topped up, as they run at an occupancy rate of about 98per cent all year round for powered sites.

"I think Noosa is a bit of an exception because of the location and the weather - in winter we have people swimming every day,” MsDineen said.

" The other Noosa parks are always well booked and we work in with them, the other Coast parks like Cotton Tree.”