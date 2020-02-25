Liz Hurley shares stunning bikini pic

Elizabeth Hurley has been defying her age for a long time now and at 54, she's still looking as fab as ever.

Swanning around on the beach in the Maldives in a tiny turquoise bikini, Hurley looked stunning as she playfully spun around in front of a palm tree and ran towards the crystal blue water.

It was the latest in a series of bikini snaps the stunning star has shared to Instagram in recent days, some of which promoted a 20 per cent off sale on her swimwear and resortwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

"Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has an obsession with beachwear, which she credits in part to growing up in rainy England where she never leaves the house without an umbrella. Elizabeth is involved in every aspect of the business from design through to manufacture and marketing," the site reads.

Hurley regularly posts photos of herself in revealing outfits and swimsuits that show off her fabulous figure, but she recently, somewhat unconvincingly, said on a podcast that she doesn't like parading around publicly in her bikini.

Appearing on Susannah Constantine's (of Trinny and Susannah fame) podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction, Hurley said: "Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.

"I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course."

We're not sure if the Maldivian beach Hurley was seen on is private, but she's a guest at the five-star, 46-villa Cheval Blanc Maldives luxury hotel that includes a private island among its luxurious accommodation options.

Hurley has a 17-year-old son, Damian also an actor and model, whose father is American businessman Steve Bing.

He recently paid homage to his mother in a suit decorated with golden safety pins a la Hurley's infamous Versace dress, worn when she attended the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral with her former partner of 13 years, Hugh Grant.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant in 1994 Picture: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock



Hurley says she has maintained firm friendships with all her exes including Grant and Australian cricketer Shane Warne.